Black Coffee hits back at claims his Yawa pop-up shop is selling fakes
Black Coffee has slammed suggestions his pop-up store in Johannesburg is selling AAA-grade knock-offs of famous designer brands.
After launching at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town earlier this year, Black Coffee and his bestie Euphonik brought their Yawa pop-up store to Joburg recently.
The store, situated in Sandton City, has got local fashionistas excited and flocking to get their drip game strong.
One social media user was sceptical and responded to a post showing off the store's gear by labelling them as “AAA grade replicas from China”.
Black Coffee wasn't playing games and told the user that he wouldn't waste his or their time by selling knock-offs.
“We wouldn’t waste ours and your time and money with such, trust,” he told the fan.
We wouldn’t waste ours and your time and money with such...trust 🤞🏿— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) August 5, 2020
The store's official Instagram page describes Yawa as an experiential space, both real-world and digital, where art, music and fashion come together.
It sells exclusive labels, including Off White, Marcelo Burlon, Palm Angels and Heron Preston.
Take a look at some of the products on shelf.
Pop in at our pop shop #yawa @SandtonCity for the freshest gear. pic.twitter.com/rlpntgbLAi— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) August 5, 2020
Speaking on the launch of the stores earlier this year, Black Coffee shared his hopes that it would grow and make him and Euphonik loads of coins.
“Ntwana Euphonik, here’s to a decade of making a billi and you getting your private jet. From my thoughts and wishes to God’s ears,” he wrote.