Gigi Lamayne says it's time to get in touch with your ancestors: Don’t forget to be African

06 August 2020 - 15:00
Rapper Gigi has embraced her African spirituality.
Image: Instagram/Gigi Lamayne

Rapper Gigi Lamayne has revealed that her coping mechanism and outlook on life has changed for the better since she embraced her African spirituality and ancestral calling.

Choosing to diss the usual Instagram aesthetic and rapper swag, Gigi took to her social media platform to encourage her followers not to neglect who they are as Africans.

Sitting flat on the floor next to candles while wearing traditional ancestral beads around her neck, the rapper shared some wisdom with her fans.

“You may not be having the best day. You may be looking at your life thinking you’re trying really hard, won’t somebody intervene and save you. You want to be saved. The only way is to save yourself. Allow yourself to breathe. Allow yourself to listen. Allow yourself to speak and stand for you. There is no easy road,” she said.

The star has opened up previously about her mental health and struggle with depression. Having gone through the most, including a suicide attempt, the rapper has worked hard to ensure that her mental health takes priority, especially during this difficult time.

Gigi encouraged her fans not to neglect who they are and their African spirituality as they navigate life, with all its ups and downs. She said the ancestors stay looking out for them and they need to embrace that.

“The only certainty is that we will live and we will die. You’ll lose many but you’ll gather a few gems. Focus on the good and God Nabadala will shelter you. Don’t forget to be you. Don’t forget to be African,” Gigi said.

