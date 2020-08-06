'I won't be made a fool by Molemo' (Jub Jub) - Kelly Khumalo's reality show is explosive

Kelly Khumalo leads a pretty public life which led to Mzansi questioning if getting a front-row seat into her life was worth their time, but if her trailer is anything to go by then Mzansi is going to enjoy going deeper with Kelly.

Life With Kelly Khumalo, which airs on August 6, doesn't leave any subject that Kelly has ever hogged headlines for behind. Every debacle the controversial songstress has been embroiled in is addressed in detail, other than the Senzo Meyiwa murder issue, for obvious reasons.

TshisaLIVE got a chance to watch three episodes of the much-anticipated reality show and can say with certainty that viewers will enjoy the “background” conversation to all the headlines the singer has made over the years.

Here are three reasons that might compel you to click “Watch” when that link pops up.

“We don't have a dad? Why?” - Thingo, Kelly and Senzo's daughter

Thingo's shining personality will immediately win you over but it is her heartfelt questions about the whereabouts of her father that will break your heart. The lil girl starts the hard conversation for Kelly when she wants answers about why her dad is never at the house.

Thingo’s father is the late Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, while Christian’s father is Molemo Maarohanye, aka Jub Jub, who Kelly says she has not seen in almost nine years.

“I won't be made a fool by Molema (Jub Jub)” - Kelly says when asked to reach out to Jub Jub so that Christian can have a male figure in his life.

Christian, who is almost 10 years old, has been suspended from school because he lies and he stole someone's hat. Kelly admits that he's been lying more and more and her mother mentions that “a boy child needs his father”. That's when Kelly reveals that contrary to popular belief, apparently Jub Jub never tried to reach out to her so that he could be reunited with his son, as he claimed just after he was released on parole.

Now Kelly refuses to go to his house to ask him and his family to show up for Christian.

Here's the trailer below.