Kelly Khumalo on switching bodies, shocking truths and what she sleeps in

06 August 2020 - 00:00 By SANET OBERHOLZER
Showmax's new reality show, 'Life With Kelly Khumalo', promises to provide "an intimate glimpse at the woman behind the headlines".
Image: Showmax

Songstress Kelly Khumalo is set to light up our screens as her new Showmax show, Life With Kelly Khumalo, premieres on Thursday.

We recently caught up with the soon-to-be reality TV star to ask her about her fashion choices, pet peeves and more:

What will most people be shocked to find out about Kelly Khumalo?

That I’m the shyest person you’ll ever come across.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

I wanted to be a psychologist and a lawyer — those are the two things I wanted to be.

What would you never be caught wearing in public?

A wedge shoe. I hate it.

What outfit in your closet do you wear the most?

I’ve recently realised that I’m wearing a lot of black tracksuits and sweaters. That’s what I wear a lot. Maybe because I’m not able to move around and I just want to be comfortable.

WATCH | The trailer for 'Life With Kelly Khumalo'

What’s the best gift you’ve ever received?

It’s an emerald neck piece that a guy bought me a couple of years ago, a guy who was trying to ask me out. It was too much to be quite honest.

If you could switch bodies with anyone in the world, who would it be?

No-one but myself.

What’s the last thing you do before going to bed at night?

I thank God for life.

Which is the one song you are embarrassed is on your playlist?

I don’t have any because I’m a musician and I find music just beautiful. It doesn’t matter what it means, where it’s from.

What's the worst purchase you have ever made?

I don’t have one. I’m always very strict about what I buy. If I buy it, I actually want it.

What is the number one destination on your bucket list?

There are a lot of them. Right now I would love to visit Morocco.

You're on death row. What is your last meal? 

I’ll probably have pizza. I’ve recently discovered that I love pizza and I love baking pizza.

What do you sleep in?

I like comfy pyjamas, mostly silk.

You wake up as a crayon. What colour are you?

Is there a gold one? I think I’ll be the gold one.

What’s your favourite hang-out spot in the world?

I love hanging out in Maboneng because of that diversity and I get to meet new people and that’s what I enjoy.

What’s your pet peeve?

I’m annoyed by a lot of things. But one that has been annoying me recently is the gender-based violence and the killings against women.

What message do you have for the South African public when it comes to gender-based violence?

There’s a lot to be said. There are a lot of women dying. I think it’s time to act. If we have to shut down the country, let’s do that. The same thing that we’ve applied to Covid-19, why can’t we apply it to gender-based violence? This is a serious matter that we need to attend to.

This article was originally published on the S Magazine section of the SowetanLIVE website. Visit sowetanlive.co.za/s-mag/ for more.

