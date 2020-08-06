Kelly Khumalo on switching bodies, shocking truths and what she sleeps in

What will most people be shocked to find out about Kelly Khumalo?

That I’m the shyest person you’ll ever come across.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

I wanted to be a psychologist and a lawyer — those are the two things I wanted to be.

What would you never be caught wearing in public?

A wedge shoe. I hate it.

What outfit in your closet do you wear the most?

I’ve recently realised that I’m wearing a lot of black tracksuits and sweaters. That’s what I wear a lot. Maybe because I’m not able to move around and I just want to be comfortable.