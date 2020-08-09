LOL! Mihlali is planning her wedding without a groom? Fans have some suggestions
Just because you can’t have a wedding, or have a partner, doesn’t mean you should stop planning.
Social media personality Mihlali Ndamase kept this in mind when she took to Twitter this week to plan her big day
It’s no secret that Mihlali is very private about her love life. The star has shared her fan-love for Drake and Lewis Hamilton but never about a bae on her arm.
However, she has never shied away from airing her opinions on marriage and weddings.
This week she had some fun with fans, letting them in on her plans for her “wedding”.
The shoes I’ll be wearing on my big day 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MVdipTTj0M— Mihlali (@mihlalii_n) August 5, 2020
Tweeps were quick to suggest their ideas for the big day, with some really getting into the spirit of love.
Fans have often taken it upon themselves to ship Mihlali with her crushes Drake and Lewis back to the past, Photoshopping the influencer into boo'd up shots and calling them #CoupleGoals.
omg, thank you taking this pic of us 🤧💕 #PaparazziShots https://t.co/mEJlsQuNOK— Mihlali (@mihlalii_n) November 4, 2019
The Twitter fav has talked about her future big day before, saying that she’ll probs get choked up at the altar.
“I’m such a crybaby. I don’t know how I’m gonna handle my special occasions. I can only imagine how overwhelming the love you experience at your baby shower, wedding, engagement party etc. is,” said Mihlali.
However, in the past, she has addressed why marriage isn’t in her immediate future.
“I’m way too petty for marriage,” she said.