Old money, new lies & homophobia!: Inside the Vusi Thembekwayo vs Sizwe Dhlomo twar

11 August 2020 - 12:00
Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo had a go at each other again.
Image: Sizwe Dhlomo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images. Vusi Thembekwayo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla.

Vusi Thembekwayo was left with egg on his face and had to apologise to the LGBTQI+ community after his tweet translated as homophobic and transphobic as he attempted to drag Sizwe Dhlomo into their latest twar.

It seems like there isn't anything on God's green earth that Sizwe and Vusi won't fight about and this time, it all began when Vusi claimed he was broke back in 2007 when he started his business.

However, Sizwe called him out for lying and had the receipts to prove it. Sizwe had old tweets from Vusi that contradicted his current statement, where he bragged about how much money he had in 2007 when he kicked off his business.

The pair then went into the usual mud-slinging. Vusi attempted to discredit Sizwe by accusing him of not understanding the concept of hard work because he has “old money” backing him.

Sizwe didn't give him room to breathe as he kept asking him to explain his two contradicting background stories.

Unfortunately, for Vusi, the heat in the Twitter kitchen proved to be too much because as he tried to drag Sizwe, he exposed his own insensitivity towards transgender people when he shamed RuPaul (the American world famous drag queen and TV personality).

Sizwe was the first one to call him out for his tweets but when Twitter came for him they didn't hold back. Vusi has since deleted the tweet and apologised profusely on the TL for  his tweet.

Check out the series of tweets below.

