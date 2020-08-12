'Don't provoke me': Jub Jub issues stern warning to TK Nciza for claiming his show is fake

It appears that Jub Jub didn't take kindly to the suggestion, and threatened to spill some serious tea.

“I'm not sure how to address you, you need to decide if you are a businessman, celebrity, a politician or a socialite. My show is fake until I show up where you are, you think I don't have anything on you?

“Don't provoke me, I respect you and that's as far as it goes,” Jub Jub said.