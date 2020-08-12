TshisaLIVE

'Don't provoke me': Jub Jub issues stern warning to TK Nciza for claiming his show is fake

“My show is fake until I show up where you are, you think I don't have anything on you ...”

12 August 2020 - 07:00
Jub Jub says he's got files against TK Nciza.
Image: Via Jub Jub's Instagram

Uyajola 99 host Jub Jub has issued a stern warning to TK Nciza after the businessman claimed his show was fake.

TK took to social media to weigh in on outrage over a recent episode of the hit reality show, claiming those on it were just “acting”.

TK Nciza shrugs off ‘fake’ Uyajola 99 for holding people against their will: It’s acting

"Even the vulnerable have family that can protect them. It’s acting all of this."
6 days ago

It appears that Jub Jub didn't take kindly to the suggestion, and threatened to spill some serious tea.

“I'm not sure how to address you, you need to decide if you are a businessman, celebrity, a politician or a socialite. My show is fake until I show up where you are, you think I don't have anything on you?

“Don't provoke me, I respect you and that's as far as it goes,” Jub Jub said.

In June 2019, the music mogul and Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Nciza announced that they'd split after almost 15 years of marriage.

“After almost 15 years of our strong bond of marriage, my husband TK Nciza and I have come to a tough but amicable decision to bring an end to our union,” Nhlanhla said in a  statement at the time.

X