'He's a trigger-happy killer' - Sjava scores 'Uzalo' role

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
13 August 2020 - 14:00
Sjava has joined the cast of 'Uzalo'.
Image: Supplied/ iMprente Media

Award-winning musician Sjava has once again thrown himself into acting, scoring a role on the popular SABC1 soapie Uzalo.

It was announced on Wednesday that the star will play the role of Jombigazi on the show, Mageba’s right-hand man and part of Nkunzi’s former alliance.

He is described as “trigger happy, calculating and deeply steeped in hostel culture”.

“He has worked with Mageba since he was a kid. He is loyal to Mageba and to no other. He always wears a mean face and if you see him smile, know that you have done something wrong and he is about to kill you.

“He has many dead bodies to his name and is still counting. He loves maskandi music and gqom. He is a man of few words. He is never without his leather jacket, even on the hottest day,” the show's executive producer Mmamitse Thibedi told TshisaLIVE.

The star started shooting with the series last week and is expected to make his on-screen debut on November 6.

Sjava will play the role of Jombigazi on the show.
Image: Supplied/ iMprente Media

Mmamitse said Sjava was the perfect person for the role because he was unapologetic about his culture and possesses a raw energy that the character required.

“He’s perfect because he’s a great performer and his musical persona is aligned with this creator we created. He’s unapologetic about his culture and that kind of raw energy is exactly what the role requires.”

The role comes several months after Sjava made his TV return with a part on Isibaya, where he played a musician.

The muso previously starred in several local drama series and a few films, including uGugu no Andile.

