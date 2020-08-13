'He's a trigger-happy killer' - Sjava scores 'Uzalo' role

Award-winning musician Sjava has once again thrown himself into acting, scoring a role on the popular SABC1 soapie Uzalo.

It was announced on Wednesday that the star will play the role of Jombigazi on the show, Mageba’s right-hand man and part of Nkunzi’s former alliance.

He is described as “trigger happy, calculating and deeply steeped in hostel culture”.

“He has worked with Mageba since he was a kid. He is loyal to Mageba and to no other. He always wears a mean face and if you see him smile, know that you have done something wrong and he is about to kill you.

“He has many dead bodies to his name and is still counting. He loves maskandi music and gqom. He is a man of few words. He is never without his leather jacket, even on the hottest day,” the show's executive producer Mmamitse Thibedi told TshisaLIVE.

The star started shooting with the series last week and is expected to make his on-screen debut on November 6.