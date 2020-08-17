'Uyajola 99' fans want to know why Jub Jub 'smelled the Vaseline'

Fans of Uyajola 99 were confused when host Jub Jub took a jar of petroleum jelly he found at a cheater's home and sniffed it before using it.

It was business as usual on the controversial show as Jub Jub helped people find out if their partners were cheating on them.Thousands of fans tuned for the typical drama that comes with the often fiery confrontations on the show.

However, none suspected that Jub Jub's actions would steal the spotlight.

Fans were left wondering what Jub Jub was thinking and what his intentions were when he took a jar of Vaseline, sniffed it a few times and then used it on his lips. All while the show's participants were bickering in the background about who was cheating on who and why.