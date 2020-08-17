'Uyajola 99' fans want to know why Jub Jub 'smelled the Vaseline'
Fans of Uyajola 99 were confused when host Jub Jub took a jar of petroleum jelly he found at a cheater's home and sniffed it before using it.
It was business as usual on the controversial show as Jub Jub helped people find out if their partners were cheating on them.Thousands of fans tuned for the typical drama that comes with the often fiery confrontations on the show.
However, none suspected that Jub Jub's actions would steal the spotlight.
Fans were left wondering what Jub Jub was thinking and what his intentions were when he took a jar of Vaseline, sniffed it a few times and then used it on his lips. All while the show's participants were bickering in the background about who was cheating on who and why.
That vaseline has a story.#Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/vM0QfDsY77— Brandon Khambule (@brandonkhambule) August 16, 2020
The show was over for many viewers after that moment because they were suddenly invested in finding out:
1. "Why did Jub Jub sniff the Vaseline?"
2. "What did sniffing the Vaseline remind Jub Jub of?"
3. "Who randomly sniffs Vaseline?"
4. "What did the Vaseline smell like, and what made him eventually use it?"
Here are some of their reactions below.
Jub Jub smelling the Vaseline and using it 🤣🤣#Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/7al4zzmlsW— Zethu Thela (@ThelaZethu) August 16, 2020
Was it really necessary for Jub Jub to smell the vaseline 🤣🤣 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/h5Tol34EAs— Ofentse (@OfentseZwane6) August 16, 2020
#Uyajola99Sundays we dealing with a serious matter and jub jub is busy smelling vaseline pic.twitter.com/H77jyVSXRO— Yangah_didi (@YangahDidi) August 16, 2020
Jub Jub just helped himself to their Vaseline and smelt it first 😂😂😂#Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/EYGhtEVfgo— Bubbles ♓️ (@veejay224) August 16, 2020
Did Jub Jub grab the vaseline n apply it on his lips😂😉😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂this Guy he doesnt even know who it belongs to😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/yBHUBBO9A1— Lowla_Royalty🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋 (@LowlaRoyalty) August 16, 2020
I still can't get over Jub jub smelling the Vaseline #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/ix82BErj1L— IG: Charityjali (@charity_Jay) August 16, 2020
#Uyajola99Sundays #vaseline #JubJub— Martha_a93 (@MarthaMolwantoa) August 17, 2020
Bo jub jub ga ba tsabi boloi tle.. O tsene tsene Vaseline ya batho for eng? Lol🤣🤣 please Balance me real quick @official_jubjub why were you smelling the Vaseline? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Q1QiVWL38k
Lol i HOPE I'm not the only one who saw Jub jub with that vaseline ankre😂 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/bwm3HwFpik— Mihle (@Mihle56883812) August 16, 2020
Did JubJub just snif the Vaseline before using it 😂😂😂#Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/Bwv8BB0MGC— M0de0 (@moeranmk) August 16, 2020
Mara Jub Jub did he really have to sniff on that Vaseline mara??? #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/ME7MszZeTN— _Hloniie24 (@hloniiemolaotsi) August 16, 2020
#Uyajola99Sundays balance me real quick,wat is jub jub doing with Vaseline jwale? pic.twitter.com/n1imfs2pfv— Lefa Maarman (@lefa_maarman) August 16, 2020
#Uyajola99Sundays— Kelebogile Charlotte Mashaba (@KelebogileChar5) August 16, 2020
Am I the only one who saw Jub Jub smelling the vaseline?😹😹💔🔥 pic.twitter.com/QLjp8HX4q8