Thickleeyonce hits back at ‘delusional’ body shamers

Model Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane has again lashed out against body shamers, telling them to mind their own “wardrobe”.

The star was out here posting pictures of herself living her best life recently, when a critic started dragging her outfit.

Thickleeyonce is no stranger to being body shamed and told the hater to fetch her own life before commenting on hers.

“Y’all are so pressed about what I put on my body. If it fits me, it’s for my body type. You look hella crusty to be commenting about my outfits. Mind your own wardrobe.”