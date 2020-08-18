TshisaLIVE

Thickleeyonce hits back at ‘delusional’ body shamers

“It’s wild how I’ll wear what everyone else wore but I’ll catch the smoke because I’m bigger”.

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
18 August 2020 - 08:00
Thickleeyonce hit back at the hate.
Thickleeyonce hit back at the hate.
Image: Thickleeyonce/Instagram

Model Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane has again lashed out against body shamers, telling them to mind their own “wardrobe”.

The star was out here posting pictures of herself living her best life recently, when a critic started dragging her outfit.

Thickleeyonce is no stranger to being body shamed and told the hater to fetch her own life before commenting on hers.

“Y’all are so pressed about what I put on my body. If it fits me, it’s for my body type. You look hella crusty to be commenting about my outfits. Mind your own wardrobe.”

Lee then sent a message out to everyone else who had a problem with her, saying that they were “delusional” to think that skimpy clothing was “only for thin people”.

My mentions are annoying me. Y’all hate to see fat women happy and wearing whatever they want. Imagine me covering up because you believe skimpy clothes are only for thin people. Delusional.”

She said it was unfair that she wore what everyone else does, but was the only one getting dragged.

“It’s wild how I’ll wear what everyone else wore but I’ll catch the smoke because I’m bigger. hate to see it. Lol.”

Actress Jessica Nkosi came to the model's defence, saying it was tiring that the star had to explain herself every time she posted a snap.

Thickleeyonce said she has had to deal with the hate every week for the last five years.

