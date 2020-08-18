SNAPS | Inside the stunning baby shower Cassper threw for his baby mama

Rapper Cassper Nyovest put together a beautiful blue-themed baby shower for his baby mama and socialite Thobeka Majozi but ended up getting dragged by Twitter for not sticking to the theme.

Cassper announced a couple of weeks ago that he was finally about to join the “daddies club” and this past weekend he and his girlfriend celebrated the impending arrival of their son, who the internet fondly calls Baby Simba.

While no official snaps were shared from the intimate event, Thobeka posted a few on her Instagram Stories letting followers into the party. At the end of the day, she was filled with nothing but gratitude.

“I've had ... like I'm actually kind of speechless right now but I've had a f***** amazing day and I just don't know how to thank each and every single one who made today super special,” she said.

Thobeka looked gorgeous with her face beat and a fluffy blue dress and sneakers.