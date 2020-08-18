SNAPS | Inside the stunning baby shower Cassper threw for his baby mama
Rapper Cassper Nyovest put together a beautiful blue-themed baby shower for his baby mama and socialite Thobeka Majozi but ended up getting dragged by Twitter for not sticking to the theme.
Cassper announced a couple of weeks ago that he was finally about to join the “daddies club” and this past weekend he and his girlfriend celebrated the impending arrival of their son, who the internet fondly calls Baby Simba.
While no official snaps were shared from the intimate event, Thobeka posted a few on her Instagram Stories letting followers into the party. At the end of the day, she was filled with nothing but gratitude.
“I've had ... like I'm actually kind of speechless right now but I've had a f***** amazing day and I just don't know how to thank each and every single one who made today super special,” she said.
Thobeka looked gorgeous with her face beat and a fluffy blue dress and sneakers.
The same can't be said for Cass though as tweeps who had a sneak peek into the event were disappointed that he failed to respect the theme. Cass was spotted wearing cargo pants and a purple hoodie which saw him land on the Twitter trends list.
Cassper blue ticked the country and decided instead to share why he's keeping his personal life private.
“If you love it, protect it. Keep it away from people. People are very miserable and they hate seeing other people happy with what they have. It's not about money or fame. People just hate to see you happy and content with what you have so they project their insecurities on you.
“People don't even want to see you celebrating God bro ... Look at this picture. People are miserable. Keep your private life away from these people. They are going through the most and they want you to feel it too,” he said.
And still, tweeps were totes over his disrespect of themes! Check out some of the reactions below.
Bathong guys, ke re theme of the baby shower was CLEARLY blue and white. Cassper rocked up with camo pants, a purple hoodie and a lime dirang.— Resego M (@ressi_xo) August 16, 2020
But men 😩. Shebang Cassper not sticking to the theme yhu ha ah 😭— Sheila (@Sheila_Madalane) August 17, 2020
If Cassper dressed and ate it up yal were gonna say he wanted all the attention arga suka. Tsek. https://t.co/cE9EkKi1ki— #ZimbabweanLivesMatter 🇿🇼 (@Queen_Paulsa) August 17, 2020
Thobeka was the center of attention, the only thing Cassper was good for there is organising that shower.— Cunnilinguist 😋 (@peekay_molokz) August 16, 2020