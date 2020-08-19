TshisaLIVE

Actress Gail Mabalane hits back at bikini haters: “OK so Jesus does not approve of swimwear?”

19 August 2020 - 15:00 By Deepika Naidoo
TV actress Gail Nkoane Mabalane
TV actress Gail Nkoane Mabalane
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Actress Gail Mabalane has hit back at the hate she got this week after posting a snap of herself in a bikini.

The star is known for her fierce looks and hot photoshoots. She shared a mirror selfie featuring herself pre-coronavirus in a blue Bikini.

View this post on Instagram

Life before corona.#SBWL #FBF

A post shared by GAIL MABALANE (@gail_mabalane) on

While her photo was well received by most people, with dozens of fire emojis, one user didn’t feel the same way and responded with a lengthy Bible verse along the lines of “your body is a temple”.

The Wild star clapped back, asking if Jesus does not approve of swim suits.

“Wow, wearing swim wear has now escalated to being a sin? You know it’s taken me 35 years to wear a swimsuit in public because of comments like these.

“It’s Women’s Month, can we normalise not putting unnecessary judgments, expectations and pressures on each other? If you don’t feel comfortable wearing a swimsuit, I respect that but I’m so secure in who I am (in Christ) it’s liberating.”

Not too long after, her husband Kabelo Mabalane swooped in and defended his missus.

“This is exactly the kind of piety that makes the world not want what we have. It’s just a pic of my wife looking amazing in a swimsuit, relax,” he said.

READ MORE

'I was out cold, shivering': Gail and Kabelo Mabalane on testing positive for Covid-19

"Sunday was the day it started getting hectic. I was out cold, shivering."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Gail and Kabelo Mabalane welcome baby Khumo

The Mabalane's have welcomed their second born bundle of joy and they have named him Khumo. Kabelo and Gail Mabalane, who already have two-year-old ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Gail Mabalane put on 18kg during pregnancy & Kabelo is helping her lose it

The couple that exercises together wins together, right? Gail Mabalane gave birth to a baby boy on January 31 and said she's ready to get her body ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tito Mboweni's dance moves to Jerusalema challenge will make your ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Uyajola 99' fans want to know why Jub Jub 'smelled the Vaseline' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Don't start things that are not there'- Unathi laughs off DJ Zinhle 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I be riding gently in my Bentley'- Sizakele Manonga shows off R4.4m ride TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I can’t imagine the kind of pressure you go through being my son': Black ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X