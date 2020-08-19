Actress Gail Mabalane hits back at bikini haters: “OK so Jesus does not approve of swimwear?”
Actress Gail Mabalane has hit back at the hate she got this week after posting a snap of herself in a bikini.
The star is known for her fierce looks and hot photoshoots. She shared a mirror selfie featuring herself pre-coronavirus in a blue Bikini.
While her photo was well received by most people, with dozens of fire emojis, one user didn’t feel the same way and responded with a lengthy Bible verse along the lines of “your body is a temple”.
The Wild star clapped back, asking if Jesus does not approve of swim suits.
“Wow, wearing swim wear has now escalated to being a sin? You know it’s taken me 35 years to wear a swimsuit in public because of comments like these.
“It’s Women’s Month, can we normalise not putting unnecessary judgments, expectations and pressures on each other? If you don’t feel comfortable wearing a swimsuit, I respect that but I’m so secure in who I am (in Christ) it’s liberating.”
Not too long after, her husband Kabelo Mabalane swooped in and defended his missus.
“This is exactly the kind of piety that makes the world not want what we have. It’s just a pic of my wife looking amazing in a swimsuit, relax,” he said.