TshisaLIVE

Euphonik on trolls: They hate famous people but they want to be famous

20 August 2020 - 18:00
Euphonik says many tweeps troll celebs because they wish they were the celebs.
Euphonik says many tweeps troll celebs because they wish they were the celebs.
Image: Supplied

In a move that has reminded Mzansi why he remains untouchable on the Twitter streets, DJ Euphonik delivered a major, hard-to-recover-from clapback to all the people who troll him on his TL.

The DJ, who goes by Themba in international circles, has been catching a lot of heat for showing off his great life while overseas. From showing off his walks on the beach to fine dining in the best international restaurants, Euphonik has been living his best life and that has been rubbing some tweeps up the wrong way.

On Wednesday he delivered a “nonke-like” clapback to everyone who cared to catch the sub, saying that those who usually come for celebs are the ones who want to be celebs themselves.

They hate famous people but they want to be famous themselves,” he said.

Tweeps couldn't help but agree.

Euphonik's tweet got more than 2,000 likes and nearly 300 comments as tweeps reacted to his dose of hard truth!

READ MORE

WATCH | Euphonik and Black Coffee are living their best lives overseas

Euphonik described the safety protocols he had to take during the Covid-19 pandemic.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Black Coffee hits back at claims his Yawa pop-up shop is selling fakes

The store sells exclusive labels, including Off White, Marcelo Burlon, Palm Angels and Heron Preston
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

DJ Euphonik on performing in Europe post Covid-19

"So coming to Europe, was me trying to salvage the bit of 2020 that I could ... Here we are able to move around, still under strict conditions, and ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Black Coffee jets off to play international gig in St Tropez on Tuesday night

The star has also hit back at shade thrown his way for posing in a private jet.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Don't start things that are not there'- Unathi laughs off DJ Zinhle 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I be riding gently in my Bentley'- Sizakele Manonga shows off R4.4m ride TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Uyajola 99' fans want to know why Jub Jub 'smelled the Vaseline' TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Tito Mboweni's dance moves to Jerusalema challenge will make your ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I can’t imagine the kind of pressure you go through being my son': Black ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X