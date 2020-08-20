Euphonik on trolls: They hate famous people but they want to be famous

In a move that has reminded Mzansi why he remains untouchable on the Twitter streets, DJ Euphonik delivered a major, hard-to-recover-from clapback to all the people who troll him on his TL.

The DJ, who goes by Themba in international circles, has been catching a lot of heat for showing off his great life while overseas. From showing off his walks on the beach to fine dining in the best international restaurants, Euphonik has been living his best life and that has been rubbing some tweeps up the wrong way.

On Wednesday he delivered a “nonke-like” clapback to everyone who cared to catch the sub, saying that those who usually come for celebs are the ones who want to be celebs themselves.

“They hate famous people but they want to be famous themselves,” he said.