DJ Black Coffee shows off limited edition sneakers worth more than R170k

Black Coffee is no doubt one of the trendiest celebs in Mzansi, and he caused a stir once again when he stepped out in limited edition kicks worth more than R170k.

Black Coffee's sneaker game is world-class and he showed off one of the newest additions to his collection in a snap on Instagram.

In the pic, taken in Munich, Germany, while on the European leg of his world tour, he gave fans a glimpse of his Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneakers.