DJ Black Coffee shows off limited edition sneakers worth more than R170k
Black Coffee is no doubt one of the trendiest celebs in Mzansi, and he caused a stir once again when he stepped out in limited edition kicks worth more than R170k.
Black Coffee's sneaker game is world-class and he showed off one of the newest additions to his collection in a snap on Instagram.
In the pic, taken in Munich, Germany, while on the European leg of his world tour, he gave fans a glimpse of his Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneakers.
The shoe is a collaboration between Jordan and Paris fashion house Dior. It is the first time Jordan has teamed up with a luxury fashion brand.
It dropped last month and was limited to only 8,500 pairs, each pair individually numbered.
The shoes sold out within seconds through an online raffle system, with one report by fashion publication WWD claiming that more than 5 million people signed up to buy the shoes.
The sneakers retailed at $22,000 dollars (about R38,000) but it's value has apparently skyrocketed since the launch.
However, that initial price may also be inflated, with reputable shoe trading service StockX listing its last sale of the shoe for a cool R171,478.
The average asking price on the site is listed between R171,822 and R258,510.
In 2017, Black Coffee had the streets talking when he posted a pic of himself with a black Bentley, which retails from R3.7m.