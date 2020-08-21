TshisaLIVE

DJ Black Coffee shows off limited edition sneakers worth more than R170k

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
21 August 2020 - 12:00
Black Coffee is out here wearing limited edition kicks.
Black Coffee is out here wearing limited edition kicks.
Image: Black Coffee's Instagram

Black Coffee is no doubt one of the trendiest celebs in Mzansi, and he caused a stir once again when he stepped out in limited edition kicks worth more than R170k.

Black Coffee's sneaker game is world-class and he showed off one of the newest additions to his collection in a snap on Instagram.

In the pic, taken in Munich, Germany, while on the European leg of his world tour, he gave fans a glimpse of his Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneakers.

View this post on Instagram

Wrapping up the Summer,looking forward to Spring.

A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) on

The shoe is a collaboration between Jordan and Paris fashion house Dior. It is the first time Jordan has teamed up with a luxury fashion brand.

It dropped last month and was limited to only 8,500 pairs, each pair individually numbered.

The shoes sold out within seconds through an online raffle system, with one report by fashion publication WWD claiming that more than 5 million people signed up to buy the shoes.

The sneakers retailed at $22,000 dollars (about R38,000) but it's value has apparently skyrocketed since the launch.

However, that initial price may also be inflated, with reputable shoe trading service StockX listing its last sale of the shoe for a cool R171,478.

The average asking price on the site is listed between R171,822 and R258,510.

In 2017, Black Coffee had the streets talking when he posted a pic of himself with a black Bentley, which retails from R3.7m.

READ MORE

Black Coffee hits back at claims his Yawa pop-up shop is selling fakes

The store sells exclusive labels, including Off White, Marcelo Burlon, Palm Angels and Heron Preston
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Guaped! Fans go crazy over Trevor Noah’s R4.5m watch

The star's watch collection is worth millions
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'I be riding gently in my Bentley'- Sizakele Manonga shows off R4.4m ride

According to the company, the Bentley Bentayga Speed is the world’s fastest production SUV.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I be riding gently in my Bentley'- Sizakele Manonga shows off R4.4m ride TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Don't start things that are not there'- Unathi laughs off DJ Zinhle 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I can’t imagine the kind of pressure you go through being my son': Black ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Uyajola 99' fans want to know why Jub Jub 'smelled the Vaseline' TshisaLIVE
  5. Actress Gail Mabalane hits back at bikini haters: “OK so Jesus does not approve ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X