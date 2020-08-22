Focalistic on making his mom proud: 'Today I gave her the gold plaque and she couldn’t be happier'
It’s not every day someone’s biggest achievement is celebrated as much as a university degree.
Artist Lethabo “Focalistic” Sebetso took to Twitter recently to announce that his single Ke Star had been certified gold. The single features on the album Blecke.
The "Pitori Maradona" told fans how disappointed his mother was when he lost his degree certificate, and how she now has an even bigger achievement to put on her wall.
“When I got my degree, I lost the paper and my mom was sad because she wanted to frame it. Today, I gave her the gold plaque and she couldn’t be happier, her face with tears of joy. Calling the whole fam! Dankie Ke Star! Let’s go platinum,” said the star.
This isn’t the first time Focalistic has made his momma proud.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE last year, the artist revealed that one of his most gratifying moments was when his mother said she was proud of him.
“There have been moments that have been crazy, like when people stop me at the mall I have always gone to growing up. I appreciate every little moment, especially ones like that. The biggest one for me, though, was my mom saying she was proud of me. That meant a lot.”