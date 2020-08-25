TshisaLIVE

'Scandal!' rubbishes claims Hungani Ndlovu has been fired

Hungani Ndlovu plays Romeo in 'Scandal'.
Popular e.tv soapie Scandal! has rubbished claims that actor Hungani Ndlovu has been fired from the show amid complaints about his work ethic.

Sunday World reported over the weekend that the star was booted from the show, where he plays the role of Romeo, after he allegedly had a physical altercation with another cast member.

Two production staff members privy to the actor’s axing” apparently told the publication that Hungani was difficult to work with.

As social media weighed in on the claims, the show moved to clear the air on the reports.

“There’s a published article circulating around that Hungani is leaving the show. As Scandal!, we’re disputing every allegation stated in the article. Hungani has not been fired by production,” a statement on the production's social media pages read.

Producers also praised Hungani's work ethic and professionalism.

“We’re happy with his excellent professionalism and work ethic.”

The star has been captivating audiences with his role for over four years and earlier this year opened up about it being one of the best decisions he ever made.

“Four years ago on March 29, my girlfriend, family and friends were anticipating my TV debut on e.tv's Scandal! All glory to God. Grateful to still be on the show and have the audience still so excited and receptive towards my character,” he said in an Instagram post.

