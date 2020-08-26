TshisaLIVE

Mampintsha has fans in a tizz over his 'limited edition sneakers' worth more than R170k

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
26 August 2020 - 13:30
Mampintsha is styling!
Image: Via Mampintsha's Instagram

Big Nuz star Mampintsha caused a stir on social media this week when he posted a snap of limited-edition Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneakers worth more than R170,000.

The shoe has become one of the most talked about kicks in Mzansi, after DJ Black Coffee was spotted wearing a pair last week.

Since then, fans have been posting about the shoes, including cheap replicas of the sneakers.

Mampintsha brought the fun to his page, posting a pair of the shoes unboxed on the carpet.

A collaboration between Jordan and Paris fashion house Dior, the sneakers originally retailed at $2,200 (just under R37,000) but their value has skyrocketed since the launch earlier this year.

Reputable shoe trading service StockX listed the last sale of the shoe for a cool R171,478. The average asking price on the site is listed between R171,822 and R258,510.

Fans went crazy at the thought of Mampintsha dropping so much cash on a pair of sneakers and flooded his comments section, questioning if it was real.

While some thought he was out here posting some Small Street specials, others pointed to his credentials of wearing Gucci and LV in the past, to show that he had enough coins to afford the real thing.

Most just begged him to tell the truth and come clean about whether he really got them from Jordan or China Mall.

All they got in response was a cryptic comment, “Let's talk again, boys”.

