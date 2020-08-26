Mampintsha has fans in a tizz over his 'limited edition sneakers' worth more than R170k

Big Nuz star Mampintsha caused a stir on social media this week when he posted a snap of limited-edition Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneakers worth more than R170,000.

The shoe has become one of the most talked about kicks in Mzansi, after DJ Black Coffee was spotted wearing a pair last week.

Since then, fans have been posting about the shoes, including cheap replicas of the sneakers.

Mampintsha brought the fun to his page, posting a pair of the shoes unboxed on the carpet.