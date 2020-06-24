Local celebs on how to snag the coolest pair of sneakers
Even if you didn't have a sneaker obsession before lockdown, you've no doubt got one now that you've been spending more time dressed down at home.
As cool as it is comfy, this versatile shoe can be teamed with everything from a casual jeans-and-T-shirt combo to a formal suit — just ask some of our local A-listers:
MUSICIAN LUNGI NAIDOO
On shopping for sneakers: When shopping for shoes, comfort is first for me — whether it’s a heel or sneakers. It has to fit properly and must be comfortable to stride in. I also love colourful shoes and sneakers.
On her style: I always like to incorporate my ethnicity, whether through bright colours, beading or little pieces of jewellery. I am no fashionista but I love an outfit that shows off my personality and culture.
ACTOR JESSE SUNTELE
On shopping for sneakers: When I walk into a store, the first thing I think of is uniqueness. I don’t really like pairs of sneakers that everybody already has. That’s sort of a cliché for people that love sneakers. I’m like most sneaker heads: the rarer the pair, the more likely I am to get it.
On his style staples: I’m sporty, so I’m always shopping for simple things — like a pair of jeans and a T-shirt, and they have to be as plain as possible. I have a lot of plain black and white tees.
MUSICIAN LANGA MAVUSO
On his sneaker collection: I always have a pair of nice, clean, white sneakers — like those by Common Project because they're the most neutral — I can wear them with a navy suit or a full denim look. I also have a few denim statement sneakers, but those are usually for looks where I really want to say “look at my Yeezys” or “look at my Alexander Wangs”.
On his wardrobe staples: I always have jeans, leather jackets and plain white tees. I think I have about 20 plain white T-shirts. I live in these tees because it’s so easy to dress them up or dress them down.
MUSICIAN TAMARA DEY
On shoe shopping: I am most attracted to a standout shoe that you wouldn’t be able to find just anywhere. Something that is a piece that I’m going to not forget wearing and you are not going to forget seeing on my feet. I am always looking for that amazing pair of shoes. Of course, I also have those go-to basic shoes that you can just wear every day.
On pairing shoes and outfits: I don’t usually dress from the shoes up; the outfit I wear would be inspired by where I’m going and what my current mood is. I have an incredibly eclectic taste in fashion and shoes would usually be the finishing touch to a look.
ACTOR NYANISO DZEDZE
On sneaker shopping: I look for something different, comfortable-looking and that isn’t fashionable — as in not everyone is onto that kind of shoe yet, but I know that when people see it, they’re going to like it.
On his style: I like looking different and using fashion to reflect my connection with my culture — for example, wearing a Xhosa wrap with jeans. I also like to challenge masculine and feminine archetypes in terms of how people are expecting men to dress and stuff like that.
ACTRESS CELESTE KHUMALO
On shoe shopping: A shoe has to be functional and comfortable, so I hardly where heels unless I have to.
On pairing shoes with outfits: I would match the shoe to what I have, according to colour. I’ve got a predominantly black wardrobe so I wear predominantly black shoes.