Prince Kaybee hits back at claims the standard of house music has taken a dive

Prince Kaybee has addressed claims that the quality of house music in Mzansi has fallen, saying there are a lot of talented young DJs and artists out there.

It all started when a Twitter user vented about the “good old days” and how “house music of today will never be the same as during the times of Bojo Mujo, DJ Clock, DJ Cleo and DJ Fresh”, adding that the bar is “way too low”.

Prince Kaybee responded by saying that it is a good thing the genre has changed, and anyone with an issue is still free to listen to music released in decades past, without judging.

“Why would we want it to be the same? If you want old stuff it's there by iTunes. If you have downloaded it, delete and download again.”

He said the criticism was “unfair” to young artists and said he was consoled by there being “a few who like the new house music”.