Lerato K hits back at claims she is just a radio star

29 August 2020 - 12:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Lerato Kganyago claps back at haters who think she is 'just a radio personality'.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

The haters keep hating, but TV personality and businesswoman Lerato Kganyago kept slaying when she clapped back at a tweep for putting her in a box.

Most of our fave celebs have many talents in their toolbox: acting, singing, modelling - you name it.

Lerato K is one of those multi-talented individuals, but not everyone thinks so.

After it was announced the star would join Capitec’s Live Better talks on an Instagram Live chat, a tweep said they thought Lerato was only a radio personality.

The star clapped back at the claims, bringing receipts.

“I’ve presented The LKG Show, The Link, Live Amp, Project Runway SA, just to name a few. Ohm, and I’ve won a SAFTA! You are welcome, love,” said Lerato.

In 2019, the star hinted at wanting a TV comeback after a Twitter user asked: “If you could bring back one TV show that was cancelled, which one would you bring back?”

The star responded with her two former shows The Link and The LKG Show.

The TV presenter also isn’t afraid to hit back at obsessed trolls.

When she posted a working from home snap on Twitter recently, a fan said he tried to zoom into the reflection on her laptop to get a “glimpse” into the celeb’s life.

“I can refer you to a good psychologist, hey,” Lerato said, in response.

5 days ago

