Lerato K hits back at claims she is just a radio star

The haters keep hating, but TV personality and businesswoman Lerato Kganyago kept slaying when she clapped back at a tweep for putting her in a box.

Most of our fave celebs have many talents in their toolbox: acting, singing, modelling - you name it.

Lerato K is one of those multi-talented individuals, but not everyone thinks so.

After it was announced the star would join Capitec’s Live Better talks on an Instagram Live chat, a tweep said they thought Lerato was only a radio personality.

The star clapped back at the claims, bringing receipts.

“I’ve presented The LKG Show, The Link, Live Amp, Project Runway SA, just to name a few. Ohm, and I’ve won a SAFTA! You are welcome, love,” said Lerato.