Black Coffee on making it big: I used to daydream about superstars visiting me & hanging out

International sensation DJ Black Coffee opened up about realising his ambitions, telling fans that he once dreamed of hanging out with famous people at his favourite spots, as he does now, and it’s OK to dream big.

Black Coffee said he always dreamed of the life he lives today and told fans recently to never stop imagining because one day their dreams could come true.

The artist opened up about how he would daydream about hanging out with celebrities, and shared how it became a reality.

“Funny how as a kid I use to constantly daydream about superstars visiting me and hanging out sitye isonka sombhako sikaMakhulu eMthatha. Wow guys, it’s OK to dream,” he wrote.