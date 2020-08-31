Mafikizolo’s Theo on love and wedding plans: We are just ordinary people

Mafikizolo's Theo Kgosinkwe is still on cloud nine after recently tying the knot and told TshisaLIVE that he and his new bride Vourne are planning a huge bash next year.

Theo was the toast of social media last week when he announced that he and Vourne had got married in an intimate ceremony. It came just more than a year after Theo popped the question at his bae's birthday dinner.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE just days after their wedding, Theo said the Covid-19 pandemic had put a spanner in the couple's plans, but love always wins.

“I am a very happy and excited husband. My wife is also really happy. It is during these hard times that we strive to look for something positive, to stay positive despite the challenges. Love always wins, even under lockdown.”

He said that the couple were now planning a huge bash in September or October next year, when friends and family could celebrate with them.

“Because of the Covid-19 lockdown, we could not invite some of our family and friends, so we decided to have the celebration next year. A wedding is a celebration and you want those close to you, to be around. We felt like the biggest celebration will be held when things are a bit better.”

He said that his fame meant that people were always interested in his love life but the pair are just “ordinary people in love”.

“It's really important that we keep certain things out of the public eye. Of course there is interest in our relationship, we are on social media platforms, but we choose what content to put out there and what is private. You can't let your entire private life be out in public, some things have to be private.

“Despite the work I do, I am a normal person. My wife is also a normal person. We are ordinary people in love.”

There has been no time for a huge honeymoon yet, with Theo and band mate Nhlanhla Nciza working hard on a new tune for popular children's education programme Takalani Sesame.

They teamed up with the muppets to collaborate on the song, to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary.

“It was an honour to work on this project. When they approached us, we were so excited because we are big fans of the show. They are one of the most successful educational TV shows in SA and have made such a difference to generations of children. We were humbled to be a part of it.”

He said the tune they wrote is a catchy number that will entertain, and also inspire children.