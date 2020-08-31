Zodwa Wabantu: I've a lot to offer, more than just my body

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is never shy to show off her body or say what's on her mind without filter, but she doesn't want people to think that's all she is.

The star is planning to use the second season of her reality show Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored to showcase that she's got more to offer.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Zodwa expressed her excitement over Moja Love approving season two of her much loved reality show. She said her fans would be pleased with what she plans to include.

“I know that people know me for my body and my dance moves, after all it is what I do for a living. But I wanted my fans to also see that I am about more things than just my a**. Even more than the brand, the business, the money ... the life I have lived has a lot of lessons for people to learn,” Zodwa said.

She said her show would probably air early next year and, in addition to giving her fans what they've asked from her on social media, like a heart-to-heart with her ex-fiancé Ntobeko Linda, she wants to give them pieces of her to help them better understand what made Zodwa Wabantu.

The entertainer also promised to show people the most authentic version of herself, saying that she's not interested in tailoring anything or pretending to be anything she's not for views.

“There are a lot of things for my fans to look forward to in the coming season, it's gonna be fun and real. I will confront more people from my painful past and will also take them to meet my other family whom I've reunited with in Nelspruit.

“People will also see the charities I help with and how much I support women in prostitution work. I don't judge them, I love them and people will see why they have my heart.”