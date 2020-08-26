TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu clears the air on claims she is back with Ntobeko: We are in different relationships now

"Ben 10 no.2' will get no airtime

26 August 2020 - 14:30
Zodwa and Ntobeko are now in different relationships but she still wants him to feature in her reality show.
Zodwa and Ntobeko are now in different relationships but she still wants him to feature in her reality show.
Image: Via Instagram/Zodwa Libram

Zodwa Wabantu's reality show is back by popular demand, and she's ready to give the people what they want, which means nothing is off-limits in season two, except Ben 10 number two.

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE, she aimed to give her fans an authentic view into her life when Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored returns to screens. However, the one thing her pride won't allow her to do is include her ex, Vusi Buthelezi.

"Look, don't even mention his name. Just call him Ben 10 number 2. He doesn't deserve time on any platform next to my name or brand," Zodwa said.

She said the show would meet every expectation because she was willing to do things that are difficult for her, such as revisiting painful past moments and having heart-to-hearts with her ex-fiance, Ntokozo Linda.

"He was never anything to write home about anyway. People can look forward to understanding why Ntobeko and I broke up, why the wedding never happened and our families relationship after all that.

"You know, they've been asking if I got my lobola back and if I'm happy that he's moved on. The show will take them into all that. It's also important to me that Ntobeko is there to tell his side of the story. I don't want it to be my side only."

While the pair have certainly moved on from each other, Zodwa told TshisaLIVE they were still civil and that's why she was certain he wouldn't mind being part of the show.

She said after she posted him on her Insta, he called her and they will talk about how much he will feature in her show.

