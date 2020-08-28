AKA wants justice for Nathaniel Julius: What explanation is there for killing him in cold blood?

South African celebrities have joined the masses in demanding justice for 16-year-old slain Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julius.

TimesLIVE reported that Nathaniel was shot and died on Wednesday. The death of the 16-year-old, who had Down syndrome, has led to clashes between police and community members angered by his death.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed that a probe has been launched into Nathaniel's death. Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the boy was killed in the crossfire of a shoot-out between the SA police and a gang in the area.

Rapper AKA lashed out at the murder of the teen, asking police what explanation they could possibly have to justify why he was shot and killed.

He reminded police that their job is to protect and not harm people.

“What explanation is there for killing this child in cold blood, in the street like his life is worth absolutely nothing? SAPS you are supposed to protect these lives, not take them away. God bless Nathaniel Julius and his family,” the rapper wrote on Twitter.