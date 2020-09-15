TshisaLIVE

Here's why Cassper plans to keep his son off social media

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
15 September 2020 - 12:00
Cassper Nyovest won't show social media 'witches' his child.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest may be one of the most outspoken and public celebs in Mzansi, but he plans to keep his newborn son out of the spotlight and away from the “real life witches” on social media.

Cassper and his partner Thobeka Majozi welcomed a baby boy on Sunday evening, naming their little one Khotso.

Since then, Cass has been sharing his joy with fans and gushing over his son.

While many have been waiting with bated breath for the moment Mzansi gets its first view of the little one, Cassper has told fans he prefers to keep things private.

Responding to suggestions that he prays to keep his “jealous” enemies at bay, Cassper said that he wanted to protect his family from the evil of social media.

“Prayer has been my weapon! That's why I won't post my child on these platforms. Besides the millions that love us and want to share with us, we are also amongst real life witches and they prey on moments like these or people like us,” he said.

He added that he was careful to “never be caught off guard”.

Cassper has been fiercely protective of Thobeka ever since they started dating, trying his best to keep her out of the spotlight.

Weighing in on the hate he received for showing up to his bae's baby shower last month in a tracksuit, Cassper said he wanted to keep his family away from all the “broken souls” on social media.

"(There are) too many broken souls on these apps. That's why I keep my private life away. That's why my private life is so good and healthy!” he added.

Speaking to Somizi on the star's hit TV talk show Dinner at Somizi's, Cassper said he wanted to teach his child to be respectful and God-fearing.

“Overall I think the most important thing I will teach my son is to love God; and secondly to be fearless and just go for your dreams. Just to add your stroke to the painting of the world,” he said.

