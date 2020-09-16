TshisaLIVE

Herman Mashaba adds his support for Lvovo’s idea for a public meeting on human trafficking

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
16 September 2020 - 15:00
Herman Mashaba has given Lvovo's idea the thumbs up.
Herman Mashaba has given Lvovo's idea the thumbs up.
Image: Sunday Times

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has thrown his weight behind Lvovo Derrango's proposal for a meeting to discuss ways to eradicate human trafficking in SA.

The Solalanini hitmaker has been a vocal part of the huge debate on abductions and trafficking that has dominated social media for the past few weeks.

After making several comments on the issue, Lvovo said the time for talk was over and South Africans needed to take action.

“Time for action has arrived. Tweets are great but we need to start acting. All our problems can be fixed if we just unite and tackle them together. We are all we got, no politicians will save you, no pastor or anyone besides us! We will win!” he wrote.

He proposed a public meeting to discuss the problem and asked his followers if they would attend, arguing that if they waited for the government to intervene many more South Africans would be lost to the scourge.

“If I propose a meeting to share ideas on how we can eradicate human trafficking as the public would you show up? Phumani ku Gov manje because y'all gonna keep begging until y'all lose all your brothers and sisters!

“Don't ever depend on anybody, team up, unite and plan. Enough talking!”

Mashaba was a big fan of the idea and said Lvovo had his support.

“We are there,” he told Lvovo, adding that he knew all too well the struggles of fighting against human trafficking.

He said when he started as mayor of Joburg he was told there some buildings in the city that were “no-go-areas. Buildings where modern day slavery, human trafficking, prostitution was going on.”

He alleged that these buildings “were protected by politicians” and still are.

Their comments come as celebs including Lerato Kganyago, author Jackie Phamotse, Nokuthula Mavuso, Samkelo Ndlovu and DJ Franky shared their outrage regarding human trafficking and called on the government to put a stop to it.

READ MORE

Lerato K and other celebs weigh in on human trafficking in SA

Human trafficking of women and children in South Africa must not be ignored.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

AKA shuts down xenophobic tensions: We are proudly South African, not anti anything else

"That person doesn’t represent Nigeria."
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Babes Wodumo causes a stir after tweets from her account blame Nigerians for drugs

Are we buying this hacking story, fam?
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Halala! Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi welcome a baby boy TshisaLIVE
  2. Letoya Makhene on her lover: I chose her because she’s great in bed TshisaLIVE
  3. 'The borders are closed but what about Black Coffee?’ - Sizwe Dhlomo splits ... TshisaLIVE
  4. All about Cassper or nah? - AKA has the streets in a mess over 'Mufasa' track TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘If I had just one more day with you, I’d love you better’- Zoleka Mandela pays ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We are starving!' SA artists protest lack of government support in Pretoria
Ex-Eskom employee says Guptas were 'counting on Dlamini-Zuma victory' to save ...
X