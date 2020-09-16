Herman Mashaba adds his support for Lvovo’s idea for a public meeting on human trafficking

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has thrown his weight behind Lvovo Derrango's proposal for a meeting to discuss ways to eradicate human trafficking in SA.

The Solalanini hitmaker has been a vocal part of the huge debate on abductions and trafficking that has dominated social media for the past few weeks.

After making several comments on the issue, Lvovo said the time for talk was over and South Africans needed to take action.

“Time for action has arrived. Tweets are great but we need to start acting. All our problems can be fixed if we just unite and tackle them together. We are all we got, no politicians will save you, no pastor or anyone besides us! We will win!” he wrote.

He proposed a public meeting to discuss the problem and asked his followers if they would attend, arguing that if they waited for the government to intervene many more South Africans would be lost to the scourge.

“If I propose a meeting to share ideas on how we can eradicate human trafficking as the public would you show up? Phumani ku Gov manje because y'all gonna keep begging until y'all lose all your brothers and sisters!

“Don't ever depend on anybody, team up, unite and plan. Enough talking!”