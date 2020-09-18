TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | Black Coffee gives fans a taste of new album with latest single

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
18 September 2020 - 14:00
Black Coffee's next album is going to be LIT!
Black Coffee's next album is going to be LIT!
Image: Instagram/DJ Black Coffee

After several months of anticipation, Black Coffee has finally given fans a taste of what to expect on his upcoming album, releasing a new single from the project on Thursday.

The star dropped Ready For You, featuring one of the world's most exciting young talents, English songbird Celeste.

Black Coffee posted a snippet of the song on social media, where it was praised for its catchy beat over hauntingly powerful vocals.

Speaking on the single, Black Coffee said he hoped the world was ready for the track, and hinted that his upcoming album would have many of the same elements.

“This beauty is a first glance into my forthcoming album,” he added.

The song has already started to make waves internationally, securing a feature on Apple Music's New Music Daily list.

The streets also gave it a thumbs up, making it a trending topic on Twitter on Friday morning.

READ MORE

DJ Black Coffee humbled to have been one of Chadwick Boseman's faves

Meanwhile, Chadwick's Black Panther co-star Michael B Jordan paid an emotional tribute to him.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Black Coffee on making it big: I used to daydream about superstars visiting me & hanging out

DJ Black Coffee reminds fans to dream big just like he did
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Black Coffee: How do we forgive a generation that never apologised?

"History shows us it is possible to ask for forgiveness and work on a way forward."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Black Coffee asks Ramaphosa to intervene as artists get arrested for Covid-19 protest shutdown

"What has our industry done to receive such vile treatment?" Black Coffee asked.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Thenjiwe slams Pep stores for selling brown dolls that 'don't look like us' TshisaLIVE
  2. Master KG responds to President Ramaphosa's calls for SA to do the 'Jerusalema' ... TshisaLIVE
  3. All about Cassper or nah? - AKA has the streets in a mess over 'Mufasa' track TshisaLIVE
  4. Trevor Noah on childhood in apartheid SA: I lived in quarantine in a lighter ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Dinner at Somizi’s’ won't be dropped amid claims star 'stole' show idea TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...
X