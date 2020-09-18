WATCH | Somizi breaks his silence on alleged 'theft' of TV show idea: ‘Nobody owns me’

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has finally broken his silence on claims that he stole the concept for his hit TV talk show, Dinner At Somizi's, saying nobody owns the rights to use his name.

Somizi made headlines earlier this week when an e-mail apparently sent by creative producer Hastings Moeng to Somizi in 2014 went viral on social media. The e-mail outlined an idea for a series with the star that shared many of the same elements as the current 1Magic show.

The TV and radio star took to his Instagram Live on Thursday to address the claims, bringing in several people, including actress Pearl Thusi.

Somizi told Pearl that Hastings approached him verbally in 2013 about a cooking show, but he declined at the time. He said it was only later, when he fell in love with cooking, that he thought about starting his own YouTube channel, and again when Nkululeko “Legend” Manqele approached him about the show.

“I did not steal anybody’s concept and I will never again claim I came up with an original concept. I was inspired by a whole lot of shows.”

Somizi said the concept of his show in general was nothing new.

“The name, Dinner at Somizi's, I was one of the people who suggested the show must have my name in, but anyone can come and say 'this is my idea'. My show is not an original concept.”