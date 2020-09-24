Nkanyiso Mzimela plans to give music another crack despite previous hate

Isibaya actor Nkanyiso Mzimela is determined to follow his dream of making music despite the hate he received when he released his first freestyle in July.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the actor said he had no plans to give up on his music career despite the negative feedback.

“I am a musician, I make music. People must be on the lookout for the two new singles I am about to drop, Off Screen and In My Dreams. Music is a big part of my artistry, and as far as I can remember, I have always wanted to be a musician.

“Hopefully people are not going to hate it, but even if they do I'll pick up what I need to and leave what isn't useful and take it from there,” Nkanyiso said.

Nkanyiso said he felt he had something unique to offer and wouldn't feel right robbing the world of his talents.

“On top of everything else I am doing, I would like people to get to know me as I am. I am working on personal projectst that show who I am as the person, as Nkanyiso and not the characters I play on TV. I hope people receive me as I express myself fully.”

Apart from shaking things up as Melusi on Isibaya, the actor also has a company called Bafo Media and aims to create opportunities for young creatives.