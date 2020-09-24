TshisaLIVE

Nkanyiso Mzimela plans to give music another crack despite previous hate

'Hopefully people are not going to hate it, but even if they do I'll pick up what I need to and leave what isn't useful and take it from there'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
24 September 2020 - 12:00
Actor Nkanyiso Mzimela is also a musician.
Actor Nkanyiso Mzimela is also a musician.
Image: Instagram/Nkanyiso Mzimela

Isibaya actor Nkanyiso Mzimela is determined to follow his dream of making music despite the hate he received when he released his first freestyle in July. 

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the actor said he had no plans to give up on his music career despite the negative feedback. 

“I am a musician, I make music. People must be on the lookout for the two new singles I am about to drop, Off Screen and In My Dreams. Music is a big part of my artistry, and as far as I can remember, I have always wanted to be a musician.

“Hopefully people are not going to hate it, but even if they do I'll pick up what I need to and leave what isn't useful and take it from there,” Nkanyiso said.

Nkanyiso said he felt he had something unique to offer and wouldn't feel right robbing the world of his talents.

“On top of everything else I am doing, I would like people to get to know me as I am. I am working on personal projectst that show who I am as the person, as Nkanyiso and not the characters I play on TV. I hope people receive me as I express myself fully.”

Apart from shaking things up as Melusi on Isibaya, the actor also has a company called Bafo Media and aims to create opportunities for young creatives.

Nkanyiso Mzimela on Melusi’s dilemma: His parents broke his heart with their divorce

"Viewers are going to have to hate the game and not the player, Melusi is just responding the best way he knows how," Nkanyiso said
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Nkanyiso said as an actor he's seen amazing growth and he believes the journey he's been on puts him in the right position to share all his gifts with Mzansi and the world.

“As an artist I have found myself in a position where I need to get out of my comfort zone and outdo myself. I need to strive to reach a part of myself that I have not reached before, to push my own limits. I have had to grow up. A lot of people never realise you need to step up and be present for yourself and that it has to be a choice you make consciously. Melusi has helped me, in a way, to do that,” he explained.

He knows that part of the growing pains is learning to take constructive criticism and ignore the hate.

This is a lesson he learnt the last time tweeps came for him for a freestyle.

LISTEN | Isibaya’s Chris Q Radebe on playing 'disrespectful' king Dabula

“I always say the worst thing that can happen to an actor is for people not to talk about the character at all.”
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'She's fully in control of her choices' — Ayanda Borotho draws strength from her 'Isibaya' character

"She is fully in control of her choices. No family obligation, no cultural expectations and certainly no societal BS. Big difference. That's power.”
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

LISTEN | Ayanda Borotho opens up about what started her journey back to self

If there's a woman worth listening to this August, it's Ayanda Borotho!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

LISTEN | I’m not leaving to play Shaka Zulu - Muzi Mthabela on 'Isibaya' exit

Muzi spills the tea on his new character, the lessons he has learnt in the industry, and whether he would ever return to' Isibaya'.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Acceptance, love and teaching: Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe on their dad TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu on marriage: I want to get married for me, not for a man TshisaLIVE
  3. Prince Kaybee responds to Busiswa's ‘jabs’ in NaakMusiQ battle TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir takes on 'Jerusalema' dance challenge with a twist TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA hits back at Cassper’s claim he is scared to fight him in the ring TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X