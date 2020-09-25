OPINION | Can someone say for sure who is looking out for SA artists vele?

The way this accountability deficit industry is set up, unless the EFF step in, Cici has to fight for herself because there is no law or policy that helps to protect her against such “exploitation”.

Perhaps the real issue is the fact that the rot (read the lack of accountability) seems to originate right at the top, with the government.

I have to mention the arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa as an example, because he and his department are a great case study. However, naming the current minister doesn't mean all the previous portfolio holders are absolved from their lack of accountability or at all exonerated in the court of public opinion.

They all contributed to the current situation. To date, none of them can account for why artists are still starving, or why are they still dying broke, or why, a thousand years later, the department is still not looking out for the artist.

I'll give a few examples of the few times this past few months were the minister's department astonishing lack of accountability was exposed.

South African artists have asked, begged, yelled and damn near threatened the minister and his department so many times over the past few months that it became cringeworthy to watch. Painful, because most are still yet to get any relief.

Artists have been breathing through the wound since the beginning of the Covid-19 imposed lockdown and while some have received help from the government, others like actress Rami Chuene, Nokuthula Mavuso and many others had to take their grievances to the TL when they were met with nothing but silence on other platforms.