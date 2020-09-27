TshisaLIVE

#Snatched: Black Coffee's hoodie is SA latest fashion inspo!

27 September 2020 - 12:00
Twitter wants Black Coffee's drip!
Image: Via Black Coffee Instagram

DJ Black Coffee had Twitter swooning this week over his new hoodie, sending fans into a #Grootman tweeting frenzy.

We often look to stars for fashion inspo, even if their outfits are R200,000 out of our budget.

This week regular king of the drip Black Coffee had fans tweeting #Goals after he posted a photo of his latest fit.

In a photo captioned "Jozi", the star wore fancy sneakers and a hoodie from local SA designer Thebe Magugu.

The traditional print-inspired garment got fans talking. It gave the illusion of a tiny waist, which is unusual in men’s clothing.

After a fan inquired about it, the internationally acclaimed DJ made sure to let interested fashionistas know that all genders can achieve that Black Coffee drip.

Tweeps across social media wanted their waists #snatched like SA’s finest.

Here are some of the fans ready to empty their wallets:

