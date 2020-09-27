Simz Ngema on getting in shape after giving birth: I'm giving myself a year

With all the pressure to "bounce back" after giving birth, actress Simz Ngema has decided to take things in her stride and has given herself a year to get into shape.

The star gave birth three months ago and has let fans in on some of the details of her journey so far.

“I haven’t been binding my tummy because I had a C-section and I’ve gained 20kgs (I enjoy eating) but it’s time for me to start my journey of getting back into shape,” she said.

Simz added that she was not putting massive pressure on herself and urged critics to please be kind.

“I’m giving myself a year. Ang’funi pressure, please! Baking a whole human being is a big deal and I’ve learnt to be kind to myself. You can miss me with the pressures of 'snap back' ngi right, shame,” she wrote.