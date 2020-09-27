Simz Ngema on getting in shape after giving birth: I'm giving myself a year
With all the pressure to "bounce back" after giving birth, actress Simz Ngema has decided to take things in her stride and has given herself a year to get into shape.
The star gave birth three months ago and has let fans in on some of the details of her journey so far.
“I haven’t been binding my tummy because I had a C-section and I’ve gained 20kgs (I enjoy eating) but it’s time for me to start my journey of getting back into shape,” she said.
Simz added that she was not putting massive pressure on herself and urged critics to please be kind.
“I’m giving myself a year. Ang’funi pressure, please! Baking a whole human being is a big deal and I’ve learnt to be kind to myself. You can miss me with the pressures of 'snap back' ngi right, shame,” she wrote.
Of course Simz's bae and baby daddy Tino is ready to offer his unwavering support.
"That's my baby. You know I got you when you ready for your personal trainer. Let's get it,” he said.
The star's comments come just days after actress Omuhle Gela opened up about her own journey to “snap back” after giving birth.
“I’ve been focused on fully healing and I refuse to succumb to the pressure of snapping back at the expense of my health. My focus now is my wellbeing, and my daughter's.
“So to answer your questions, mommies - no, I’m not on a diet. The weight I dropped just happened on its own. I’m kind of letting my body do its own thing at its own pace. But I definitely need to begin working out soon,” wrote Omuhle.