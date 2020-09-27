TshisaLIVE

Simz Ngema on getting in shape after giving birth: I'm giving myself a year

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
27 September 2020 - 10:00
New mom Simz Ngema is in no rush to 'bounce back'.
New mom Simz Ngema is in no rush to 'bounce back'.
Image: Instagram/Simz Ngema

With all the pressure to "bounce back" after giving birth, actress Simz Ngema has decided to take things in her stride and has given herself a year to get into shape.

The star gave birth three months ago and has let fans in on some of the details of her journey so far. 

“I haven’t been binding my tummy because I had a C-section and I’ve gained 20kgs (I enjoy eating) but it’s time for me to start my journey of getting back into shape,” she said.

Simz added that she was not putting massive pressure on herself and urged critics to please be kind.

“I’m giving myself a year. Ang’funi pressure, please! Baking a whole human being is a big deal and I’ve learnt to be kind to myself. You can miss me with the pressures of 'snap back' ngi right, shame,” she wrote.

Here’s why Tshepi Vundla and JR’s son’s superhero birthday snaps had the TL wilding out

LOL! Black Panther stole Spiderman's shine on Twitter cause the streets are wild!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Of course Simz's bae and baby daddy Tino is ready to offer his unwavering support.  

"That's my baby. You know I got you when you ready for your personal trainer. Let's get it,” he said.

The star's comments come just days after actress Omuhle Gela opened up about her own journey to “snap back” after giving birth.

“I’ve been focused on fully healing and I refuse to succumb to the pressure of snapping back at the expense of my health. My focus now is my wellbeing, and my daughter's.

“So to answer your questions, mommies - no, I’m not on a diet. The weight I dropped just happened on its own. I’m kind of letting my body do its own thing at its own pace. But I definitely need to begin working out soon,” wrote Omuhle.

MORE:

Halala! Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani’s baby boy has arrived

"On the 23rd of June 2020 we gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, Tiyani Kemorena Michael Chinyani," Simz said.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani reveal baby’s gender with the cutest snaps

It's a boy!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Pearl Modiadie on welcoming her baby: Your father and I love you dearly

"I’ve longed for you. To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal..." Pearl said.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Master KG shows off Ferrari, and the streets are a mess! TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi, MaMkhize, Bentleys and loads of laughs: Inside Vusi Nova’s birthday bash TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Heal please’- Somizi hits back at ‘poor people’ outrage TshisaLIVE
  4. Unathi Nkayi on weight loss battle: I literally had to fetch my life TshisaLIVE
  5. Kwesta urges BMW SA to 'do the right thing' after 'Spirit' sampled in latest ad TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X