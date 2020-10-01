Chrissy Teigen's miscarriage reminds Siv Ngesi of his sister's painful loss

TV presenter and actor Siv Ngesi has opened up about how painful it was to witness his sister lose her newborn during childbirth.

The actor joined the list of fans, who sent love and support for American model Chrissy Teigen who recently revealed the loss of her and American singer John Legend's unborn son, Jack.

Taking to Twitter, Siv revealed how a few years ago his sister lost a child while giving birth which led to her not speaking for a couple of days.

The actor described his sister's loss saying, “I have never seen such pain” but added that she had no choice but to keep going as she had two other kids who needed her.