Chrissy Teigen's miscarriage reminds Siv Ngesi of his sister's painful loss
“My sister lost her child during childbirth a few years ago, I have never seen such pain!”
TV presenter and actor Siv Ngesi has opened up about how painful it was to witness his sister lose her newborn during childbirth.
The actor joined the list of fans, who sent love and support for American model Chrissy Teigen who recently revealed the loss of her and American singer John Legend's unborn son, Jack.
Taking to Twitter, Siv revealed how a few years ago his sister lost a child while giving birth which led to her not speaking for a couple of days.
The actor described his sister's loss saying, “I have never seen such pain” but added that she had no choice but to keep going as she had two other kids who needed her.
My sister lost her child during childbirth a few years ago , I have never seen such pain! Little one came out looking just like her! My sister never spoke for days!— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) October 1, 2020
Warm messages of love and support on social media have been pouring in for Chrissy and John after the model disclosed the loss of their unborn son after pregnancy complications.
In a recent tweet, Chrissy wrote, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real?”
Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020
Describing it as their “darkest of days”, Chrissy explained on her social media platforms how the doctors were not able to stop the bleeding in order to give her baby the fluids he needed.
“Despite bags and bags of blood transfusions, it just wasn't enough,” she wrote in her emotional post.
Having called their baby Jack, Chrissy further wrote, “He will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”