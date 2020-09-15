Why the internet is divided over Kim Kardashian's maternity shape wear

Kim Kardashian has defended her Skims maternity shape wear after being accused online of encouraging women to “hide their bodies”.

Here's the rundown on all the drama:

The announcement

Kim announced the launch of maternity shape wear on Instagram on Sunday.

“What you've been waiting for, Skims maternity is coming soon! Introducing maternity solution wear that offers the best in comfort and support for your changing body during and after pregnancy,” her post reads.

She said the line will launch on Wednesday and will be available for purchase on the Skims website.