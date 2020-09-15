The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Why the internet is divided over Kim Kardashian's maternity shape wear

15 September 2020 - 12:27 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kim Kardashian's shape wear for pregnant women has been criticised by many online.
Kim Kardashian has defended her Skims maternity shape wear after being accused online of encouraging women to “hide their bodies”.

Here's the rundown on all the drama:

The announcement

Kim announced the launch of maternity shape wear on Instagram on Sunday.

“What you've been waiting for, Skims maternity is coming soon! Introducing maternity solution wear that offers the best in comfort and support for your changing body during and after pregnancy,” her post reads.

She said the line will launch on Wednesday and will be available for purchase on the Skims website.

The backlash

Many women bashed Kim and accused her of pressuring pregnant women to “hide” and “slim down” their bodies.

Instagram user Taliamceja wrote: “Isn't wearing shape wear dangerous for a pregnancy,  and puts the pregnancy at risk?”

Ellie said: “No-one should be using this as the belly needs to grow. Putting pressure on a growing belly can cause birth defects."

Another use said the shape wear “should be a post-partum garment”.

Kim responds

There was no ignoring the backlash for Kim as she took to Twitter to say the shape wear is not meant to slim the belly. She said the line was introduced in response to requests from pregnant women around the world, who have since welcomed its launch.

She said the maternity shape wear will offer support needed, especially in the third trimester and after delivery.

“The compression in the leggings helps with swelling. It is also worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support most women need after delivery, especially if you are recovering from a caesarean,” she wrote in one tweet.

Chrissy Teigan defends Kim

The model and author defended Kim and other pregnant women on her Instagram stories, saying none of them are under the impression that maternity shape wear will hide their bellies.

“We are not idiots. None of us think this is making us smaller. We do it so we feel high and tight. Honestly, it feels easier to get up and move around when you're not flopping all over the place. It just makes you feel better,“she said.

Other women defended Kim via Twitter, saying they wish they had the support offered by Skims when they were pregnant.

