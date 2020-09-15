Why the internet is divided over Kim Kardashian's maternity shape wear
Kim Kardashian has defended her Skims maternity shape wear after being accused online of encouraging women to “hide their bodies”.
Here's the rundown on all the drama:
The announcement
Kim announced the launch of maternity shape wear on Instagram on Sunday.
“What you've been waiting for, Skims maternity is coming soon! Introducing maternity solution wear that offers the best in comfort and support for your changing body during and after pregnancy,” her post reads.
She said the line will launch on Wednesday and will be available for purchase on the Skims website.
View this post on Instagram
What you’ve been waiting for: @SKIMS Maternity is coming soon! Introducing Maternity Solutionwear™ that offers the best in comfort and support for your changing body during and after pregnancy. Launching on Wednesday, September 16 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET in 9 colors and in sizes XXS - 5X exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Join the waitlist now to receive early access to shop.
The backlash
Many women bashed Kim and accused her of pressuring pregnant women to “hide” and “slim down” their bodies.
Instagram user Taliamceja wrote: “Isn't wearing shape wear dangerous for a pregnancy, and puts the pregnancy at risk?”
Ellie said: “No-one should be using this as the belly needs to grow. Putting pressure on a growing belly can cause birth defects."
Another use said the shape wear “should be a post-partum garment”.
Kim responds
There was no ignoring the backlash for Kim as she took to Twitter to say the shape wear is not meant to slim the belly. She said the line was introduced in response to requests from pregnant women around the world, who have since welcomed its launch.
She said the maternity shape wear will offer support needed, especially in the third trimester and after delivery.
“The compression in the leggings helps with swelling. It is also worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support most women need after delivery, especially if you are recovering from a caesarean,” she wrote in one tweet.
To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2020
Chrissy Teigan defends Kim
The model and author defended Kim and other pregnant women on her Instagram stories, saying none of them are under the impression that maternity shape wear will hide their bellies.
“We are not idiots. None of us think this is making us smaller. We do it so we feel high and tight. Honestly, it feels easier to get up and move around when you're not flopping all over the place. It just makes you feel better,“she said.
Other women defended Kim via Twitter, saying they wish they had the support offered by Skims when they were pregnant.