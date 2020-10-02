Cassper’s baby mama Thobeka urges people to report fake baby Khotso Instagram accounts

Even though new dad Cassper Nyovest has told Mzansi he and baby mama Thobeka Majozi don't plan on sharing baby Khotso with the world yet, that didn't stop people from creating fake social media accounts for Simba.

Thobeka took to her Instagram Stories to urge her followers to report the two accounts under her son's name that were created by fans.

“We don't plan on putting the baby on social media, please report,” Thobeka, known as Bex, told her followers.

As she scrolled down she ran into yet another account under her son's name: “Aowa guys, another one, it's too early.”

Cassper has previously explained why he and Bex made the decision to shield Khotso from social media.

The rapper said that he wanted to protect his family from the evils of social media.

“Prayer has been my weapon! That's why I won't post my child on these platforms. Besides the millions who love us and want to share with us, we are also among real life witches and they prey on moments like these or people like us,” he said.