Masasa Mbangeni: Please don’t ask if the men I work with are great kissers

Seasoned actress Masasa Mbangeni has cautioned fans against asking her sexual questions about her scenes with male co-stars, saying the comments get “a bit rapey”.

The convo was triggered after Masasa shared a nostalgic picture of herself and veteran actor Siyabonga Twala in a theatre play they did together. The tweep asked Masasa if Siyabonga was a good kisser.

“Hayi sisi, this man is old enough to be my father! Also we were at work. I wasn’t there to assess that,” the actress said.

The tweep didn't see anything wrong with her question, so she went on to ask another, this time asking about Siyabonga's age and commenting on his looks.

“This tweet sounds rapey. Cima mntase cima! Can’t have separate rules for them and us,” Masasa said.