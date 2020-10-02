This Insta post by Chrissy Teigen before her miscarriage will break your heart
Model, cookbook author and mother of two Chrissy Teigen did not see the loss of her third baby boy, Jack, coming.
Just two days before the devastating loss, the model shared on Instagram that she and baby Jack were going for a blood transfusion.
She said it sounded more dramatic than it was, saying: “It's an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there. Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking, cooking and playing with the other two children, Luna and Miles.”
View this post on Instagram
hello from hospital. about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is. It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there. Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking...cooking...playing with the other buttbutts. came across this little gem from ringing in 2020. It all makes sense now!
Fans across the globe were mourning Chrissy's miscarriage, which she announced on Instagram on Thursday.
“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough,” reads an excerpt from her caption.
Chrissy said she and husband John Legend don't name their children until they are born, but admitted they had started calling their unborn baby boy Jack.
“He will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she wrote.
She shared pictures of her holding her baby and another of her husband holding her hand while she lay on the hospital bed.
View this post on Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.