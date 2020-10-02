This Insta post by Chrissy Teigen before her miscarriage will break your heart

Model, cookbook author and mother of two Chrissy Teigen did not see the loss of her third baby boy, Jack, coming.

Just two days before the devastating loss, the model shared on Instagram that she and baby Jack were going for a blood transfusion.

She said it sounded more dramatic than it was, saying: “It's an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there. Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking, cooking and playing with the other two children, Luna and Miles.”