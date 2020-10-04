WATCH | Tumisho Masha to star in American horror film alongside Loretta Devine & Omari Hardwick
Actor Tumisho Masha has clinched a role in American horror-thriller Spell alongside actors Loretta Devine, Omari Hardwick and fellow SA actor Andre Jacobs.
The film is set to release this Halloween.
Who doesn’t love a good spook now and then? Especially in the month of All Hallows Eve: when ghosts come out to play and the movies hit just right.
With the emergence of diversity in the horror genre from movies like Get Out and Us, horror movies just got a whole lot more exciting. Even SA’s finest are tapping into their inner darkness in films like Netflix’s 8 and The Tokoloshe by Jerome Pikwane.
One of this year’s Halloween releases, Spell has us on the edge of our seats for more than just the Spell-binding thrills. The film follows the story of a man who has to fight against the forces of dark magic.
In the trailer released on Twitter this week, South Africans were quick to spot local star Tumisho Masha featuring in the film.
The star also retweeted the video with the caption “coming soon” followed by jack-o-lantern and ghost emojis
Tweeps are on board for Tumisho’s southern accent and officer role. Here are some of the reactions from an excited Mzansi:
Is that Tumisho Masha? WOW https://t.co/VXtUUZmjdz pic.twitter.com/l9aqUZOqvM— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) October 2, 2020
Tumisho Masha there with a southern American accent (I hope he butchers it the same way Americans butcher African accents). https://t.co/qVCWI0ca3n— Tbee (@ThabisoTBee) October 2, 2020
We're all gonna watch it for you Tumisho Masha https://t.co/qD6obHUJzX— Buntu (@BuntuMg) October 2, 2020
Halala Tumisho! We are ready and waiting with our popcorn!