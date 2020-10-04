TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Tumisho Masha to star in American horror film alongside Loretta Devine & Omari Hardwick

04 October 2020 - 16:00
Actor Tumisho Masha to star in American horror film "Spell"
Actor Tumisho Masha to star in American horror film "Spell"
Image: Via Tumisho's Instagram

Actor Tumisho Masha has clinched a role in American horror-thriller Spell alongside actors Loretta Devine, Omari Hardwick and fellow SA actor Andre Jacobs.

The film is set to release this Halloween.

Who doesn’t love a good spook now and then? Especially in the month of All Hallows Eve: when ghosts come out to play and the movies hit just right.

With the emergence of diversity in the horror genre from movies like Get Out and Us, horror movies just got a whole lot more exciting. Even SA’s finest are tapping into their inner darkness in films like Netflix’s 8 and The Tokoloshe by Jerome Pikwane.

One of this year’s Halloween releases, Spell has us on the edge of our seats for more than just the Spell-binding thrills. The film follows the story of a man who has to fight against the forces of dark magic.

In the trailer released on Twitter this week, South Africans were quick to spot local star Tumisho Masha featuring in the film.

The star also retweeted the video with the caption “coming soon” followed by jack-o-lantern and ghost emojis

Tweeps are on board for Tumisho’s southern accent and officer role. Here are some of the reactions from an excited Mzansi:

Halala Tumisho! We are ready and waiting with our popcorn!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Tumisho Masha slams claims the Bible is 'patriarchal'

“I love how the word makes it clear in a very non-patriarchal way that both men and women rely on each other."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Tumisho Masha: BLM protests made me realise I’m still suffering from PTSD

'What’s happening in America right now made me realise I’m still suffering from PTSD because of all my own painful memories of what being black in ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

'The Bible is the epitome of patriarchy' - Boity sparks debate with Christianity comments

Tumisho Masha challenged her claims, sparking a fierce debate among followers
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Somizi’s cooking reality show in lukewarm water with fans TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper’s baby mama Thobeka urges people to report fake baby Khotso Instagram ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee on playing at Jay-Z & Beyonce's party and hanging out with Diddy TshisaLIVE
  4. Oh no! Thishiwe Ziqubu and Mandisa Nduna called it quits a while back TshisaLIVE
  5. 'He saw a gap and filled it' - Khanyi Mbau defends Somizi in open up the ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
X