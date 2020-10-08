Bulldog, Goku & face of Lion Lager: Inside Maphorisa & Prince Kaybee's latest twar

In another episode of unnecessary Twitter wars, Prince Kaybee cyberbullied DJ Maphorisa for the TL's entertainment and seemingly reignited their long-standing beef.

The TL smelled like a braai again on Wednesday as their beef sizzled, when Princess (as he's been named by Phori) found the perfect opportunity to troll DJ Maphorisa after he shared a snap of his bald head after he got a fresh cut.

The pair are always dragging each other for filth and tweeps have started believing that they may secretly be friends behind closed doors. They fight like siblings!

Anyway ... here's how it all went down. Grab your popcorn.

Commenting on Phori's picture, Prince said, “Hloho ya hao ekare bottle ya LION LAGER, plus it's on special ke bo R10,” which translates to “your head looks like a bottle of Lion Lager beer, plus it's on special for R10".