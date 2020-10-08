TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa starts young beef with Shimza

‘Can we ask Shimza to start playing amapiano on his sets please, I wanna see something’

08 October 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Maphorisa is trying to start beef with Shimza.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Tsheko Kabasia

If he's not in the studio creating hits, DJ Maphorisa is outchea starting young beefs with his industry mates and this time he's targeted club DJ, Shimza. 

On what should be a day dedicated to celebrating his MTV EMA nomination alongside hitmaker Kabza de Small, Lawd Porry chose to take a "sho't left" to see how he could poke fun and possibly start beef with Shimza. 

Taking to Twitter, the Scorpion Kings DJ made a move on The One Man Show himself telling his fans how he wanted to see Shimza play amapiano on one of his sets.

As many of his followers were enjoying the drama that Maphorisa was seemingly starting, Shimza jokingly shut him down with a one-liner response telling Maphorisa to stop harassing him as he found it "annoying". 

Maphorisa is no stranger to lighting up young beefs with his music friends. Earlier this year, the Lorch hitmaker had a twar with club DJ Prince Kaybee that lasted for several months. 

It started when a spicy exchange of words erupted after Maphorisa got the block hot in February when he made an example about owning the masters to his music, alleging that Prince Kaybee, Lady Zamar and Mafikizolo didn't. 

While Lawd Porry claimed the reason behind his name-dropping was because he wanted to show other musicians the importance of owning their masters, Kaybee hit back at Maphorisa with a list of his various income streams.

He also hinted that Maphorisa could've made his point without dropping any names -especially his.  

The pair soon got into a back-and-forth exchange of words on the TL, with both bringing receipts for their respective contributions to the music scene. They fought over everything from radio and streaming statistics to the size of their muscles and the cars they drove.

