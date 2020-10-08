DJ Maphorisa starts young beef with Shimza

Maphorisa is no stranger to lighting up young beefs with his music friends. Earlier this year, the Lorch hitmaker had a twar with club DJ Prince Kaybee that lasted for several months.

It started when a spicy exchange of words erupted after Maphorisa got the block hot in February when he made an example about owning the masters to his music, alleging that Prince Kaybee, Lady Zamar and Mafikizolo didn't.

While Lawd Porry claimed the reason behind his name-dropping was because he wanted to show other musicians the importance of owning their masters, Kaybee hit back at Maphorisa with a list of his various income streams.

He also hinted that Maphorisa could've made his point without dropping any names -especially his.

The pair soon got into a back-and-forth exchange of words on the TL, with both bringing receipts for their respective contributions to the music scene. They fought over everything from radio and streaming statistics to the size of their muscles and the cars they drove.