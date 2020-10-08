Ifani takes a swipe at AKA again: I’m back to disappoint him

Whuuuuu shem! 2020 is coming with a lot of surprises and one of them is the return of rapper Ifani who claims he's back to disappoint his nemesis AKA.

As eventful as the year has been, one did not anticipate the “Return Of The Mack” and by “Mack” I mean the Shake hitmaker shaking things up on the socials.

In a more direct, clearly targeted tweet, Ifani revealed how he disappointed his fans when he left the game, but now he was coming back to claim his throne and disappoint one person, namely AKA.