TshisaLIVE

Ifani takes a swipe at AKA again: I’m back to disappoint him

08 October 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper iFani is making a comeback to disappoint the Supa Mega.
Rapper iFani is making a comeback to disappoint the Supa Mega.
Image: LAUREN MULLIGAN

Whuuuuu shem! 2020 is coming with a lot of surprises and one of them is the return of rapper Ifani who claims he's back to disappoint his nemesis AKA.

As eventful as the year has been, one did not anticipate the “Return Of The Mack” and by “Mack” I mean the Shake hitmaker shaking things up on the socials. 

In a more direct, clearly targeted tweet, Ifani revealed how he disappointed his fans when he left the game, but now he was coming back to claim his throne and disappoint one person, namely AKA. 

While some fans were excited about his comeback, others jokingly wished him good luck on his mission of wanting to “end” the Supa Mega. 

Feeling that tweeps were getting him all wrong, Ifani shared how he doesn't want to end AKA but rather prove to him that he is not dead.

Ifani has had a proper beef with AKA for a minute now and it looks like the two are not going to make up any time soon. 

The feud dates back to 2015, when the Fela In Versace rapper shaded iFani's achievement of getting an album certified gold on the first day of release.

Supa Mega suggested that sponsors had bought all the albums and that iFani was lying about his rap status.

At the time iFani shared a tweet saying, “No, no new song. Just old beef. Biltong, if you ask me.” 

READ MORE

iFani: It's 2020 and I’m still blocked by Cassper, that’s why I liked the AKA beef more

iFani takes his beefs all the way back and thinks he preferred the AKA one to his clash with Cassper
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Emtee slams claims he had a ghostwriter on breakthrough hit

The song ‘was a freestyle but someone keeps claiming they wrote it for me’
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Emtee hits back at claims he is 'no longer relevant'

People instead stanned with him.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

AKA shades top 50 hip-hop list and adds a bit of spice of his own

AKA was dripping in sarcasm as he threw shade at iFani.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Black Coffee responds to haters with a picture of how he spent his weekend TshisaLIVE
  2. 'He proposed and I said yes' - Khaya Dladla issa fiancé! TshisaLIVE
  3. Baby Simba showed Cassper FLAMES when he was on sole parenting duty TshisaLIVE
  4. Riky Rick opens up again about his beef with Cassper: I would love to be on ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | SK and brother Abdul Khoza give praise to Meshack Mavuso TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X