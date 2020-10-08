Ifani takes a swipe at AKA again: I’m back to disappoint him
Whuuuuu shem! 2020 is coming with a lot of surprises and one of them is the return of rapper Ifani who claims he's back to disappoint his nemesis AKA.
As eventful as the year has been, one did not anticipate the “Return Of The Mack” and by “Mack” I mean the Shake hitmaker shaking things up on the socials.
In a more direct, clearly targeted tweet, Ifani revealed how he disappointed his fans when he left the game, but now he was coming back to claim his throne and disappoint one person, namely AKA.
When I left— iFani (@iFani_Haymani) October 6, 2020
The game
I disappointed people...
My people 😓
Now I'm back
To disappoint the people I left
In the game.
Your people: 😅
No, I'm lying, ONE people: Super Mega.
While some fans were excited about his comeback, others jokingly wished him good luck on his mission of wanting to “end” the Supa Mega.
Feeling that tweeps were getting him all wrong, Ifani shared how he doesn't want to end AKA but rather prove to him that he is not dead.
No, not gonna end him. Don't wanna end him. Never wanted to end him.— iFani (@iFani_Haymani) October 7, 2020
My AKA tweets— iFani (@iFani_Haymani) October 6, 2020
Have now come to an end for 2020.
I think he gets it: I'm not dead 💀 I'm deadly.
Yay.
It was fun. But now it's done.
Back to TV and radio for more magics 🔥🔥 🇨🇳 🇿🇦
Ifani has had a proper beef with AKA for a minute now and it looks like the two are not going to make up any time soon.
The feud dates back to 2015, when the Fela In Versace rapper shaded iFani's achievement of getting an album certified gold on the first day of release.
Supa Mega suggested that sponsors had bought all the albums and that iFani was lying about his rap status.
At the time iFani shared a tweet saying, “No, no new song. Just old beef. Biltong, if you ask me.”