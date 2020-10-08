TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ntsiki on new sangoma show: 'Blacks hate themselves so much ... Wow'

08 October 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Ntsiki Mazwai is not pleased with the new Sangoma reality TV show.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Known for being proud of her African beliefs, poet Ntsiki Mazwai has shared how appalled she is by the “disrespectful” nature of the new reality show, Izangoma Zodumo.

Ntsiki, who usually finds herself at the centre of many controversial topics, has yet again sparked debate on Twitter after she shared a video where she condemned the producers of the show.

“So, I'm waking up and seeing this TV show that was playing yesterday, Izangoma Zodumo, and I want to point out to black people that Christians and whites have never made a mockery of their spirituality. Jews have never made a mockery of their spirituality.

“Indians and their Hindu and their Buddha have never made a mockery of their spirituality. So, black people are you that damaged that it's reached a point where you make a mockery of your roots and African spirituality live on TV?”

Ntsiki went on to question how much black people hated themselves.

“That show has just made everybody comfortable with disrespecting ubungoma ... you don't even have the brilliance or the foresight to teach what African spirituality is.

“Instead you go drag yourselves on the floor like freaking idiots and you think everybody must clap for you after you have undermined your own spirituality?! You're so damaged!”

Ntsiki added she wanted to name and shame the producers of the show so that they may never think of creating content that embarrasses black people as much.

Ntsiki's video generated a lot of conversation on Twitter. Here's what tweeps had to say:

