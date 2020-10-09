Lady Zamar shows off her acne-free skin, offers support for sufferers

After being cyberbullied for having acne last year, Lady Zamar has come out on the other side to show off her acne-free skin and encourage others going through the same to hang in there.

While acne is a problem faced by many, Lady Zamar was one of the first South African celebs to go through her journey back to smooth skin publicly after being trolled on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Lady Zamar shared a progress picture of her skin, after a fan shared visuals of how they overcame acne as part of the viral “Where It started — Where I am now” challenge.

“I went through this acne phase so suddenly and so publicly ... it was a mess. So glad you’ve made it through this horrible phase. I wish healing to everyone going through this now,” she said.