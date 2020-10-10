Rapper L-Tido defends AKA: There's not a drop of fakeness in your blood

Artist L-Tido praised fellow artist AKA for being the realest, saying he admires the Bhovamania star for not putting on an act for social media.

It’s been a battle of the egos there by Twitter, especially since AKA and Cassper decided that come 2021, they are finally going to settle their beef “like real men” in a boxing ring.

While their fans are waiting patiently for the “ding ding ding” moment, the rappers have kept them entertained on the TL. The SA hip hop scene is full of clap backs and the streets are always a mess.

Amid Twitter’s World War 3, L-Tido was one of the stars who declared what appears to be their allegiance. After Fela in Versace hitmaker AKA tweeted about how there is peace in his friendship with L-Tido despite him being friends with his "enemies", the star only had praises in his reply.

“One thing about you, you don’t pretend. What you see is what you get! Not a drop of fakeness in your blood. Supa solid mega!” tweeted L-Tido.