SNAPS | Inside Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa's loved up safari vacay
Actress Letoya Makhene and girlfriend entrepreneur Lebo Keswa showed off their romantic weekend getaway on Instagram this week, showing fans that the couple are still in their honeymoon phase and all loved up.
Safari vacays have been all the rage for celebrities now that the country is on lockdown and international travel is restricted.
From Bonang to Somizi and Mohale to Mihlali N, the trend seems to be in the direction of the big 5.
This week, the lovebirds took a break from the city life at Mabalingwe Private Game Lodge in Limpopo. The couple were seen sipping on cocktails, getting cozy in the pool and exploring the wildlife at sunset.
They even had a moment with the wildlife, trying to avoid the monkeys stealing their drinks!
In one of the posts of the couple looking all loved up, Lebo expressed her love and enthusiasm for her beau. They were seen in colour co-ordinated outfits, exploring the plains of SA.
“We went for a game drive and my partner was the hunted game. I love you baby, you are fun personified,” wrote Lebo.
The singer-songwriter responded to her partner, saying that she has been able to be her authentic self about Lebo ever since they fell in love.
“It’s so easy to be unapologetic about who I am about you though, my love,” replied Lebo.