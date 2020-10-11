SNAPS | Inside Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa's loved up safari vacay

Actress Letoya Makhene and girlfriend entrepreneur Lebo Keswa showed off their romantic weekend getaway on Instagram this week, showing fans that the couple are still in their honeymoon phase and all loved up.

Safari vacays have been all the rage for celebrities now that the country is on lockdown and international travel is restricted.

From Bonang to Somizi and Mohale to Mihlali N, the trend seems to be in the direction of the big 5.