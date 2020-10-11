TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa's loved up safari vacay

11 October 2020 - 08:00
Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa are all loved-up on their bush break.
Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa are all loved-up on their bush break.
Image: Instagram/Lebo Keswa

Actress Letoya Makhene and girlfriend entrepreneur Lebo Keswa showed off their romantic weekend getaway on Instagram this week, showing fans that the couple are still in their honeymoon phase and all loved up.

Safari vacays have been all the rage for celebrities now that the country is on lockdown and international travel is restricted.

From Bonang to Somizi and Mohale to Mihlali N, the trend seems to be in the direction of the big 5.

View this post on Instagram

#Pride🌈

A post shared by Singer/Actress /Songwriter (@letoyamakhene) on

This week, the lovebirds took a break from the city life at Mabalingwe Private Game Lodge in Limpopo. The couple were seen sipping on cocktails, getting cozy in the pool and exploring the wildlife at sunset.

They even had a moment with the wildlife, trying to avoid the monkeys stealing their drinks!

In one of the posts of the couple looking all loved up, Lebo expressed her love and enthusiasm for her beau. They were seen in colour co-ordinated outfits, exploring the plains of SA.

View this post on Instagram

Rejuvenated

A post shared by Singer/Actress /Songwriter (@letoyamakhene) on

“We went for a game drive and my partner was the hunted game. I love you baby, you are fun personified,” wrote Lebo.

The singer-songwriter responded to her partner, saying that she has been able to be her authentic self about Lebo ever since they fell in love.

“It’s so easy to be unapologetic about who I am about you though, my love,” replied Lebo.

READ MORE

3 times Letoya and Lebo defended their love with stinging clapbacks!

One of SA’s most loved-up couples have had to deal with a lot of criticism over their relationship, but have never been scared to clap back when ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Letoya Makhene on her lover: I chose her because she’s great in bed

Bet no one will be in Letoya's DMs asking personal questions now.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Letoya Makhene talks forgiveness: 'I may have built a name for myself but I am not above you.'

"The only thing I ask is that If I’ve done you wrong in any way, please forgive me."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Somizi meets Master KG for the first time TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Mam Sonto's prayer before hijacking cars leaves 'Gomora' fans SHOOK! TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu slammed for implying she pees in the sink at public toilets TshisaLIVE
  4. How it started vs how it's going: Master KG's 174 million views 'Jerusalema' ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Ridiculing my culture': thousands sign petition to halt reality show 'Izangoma ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
X