Rami Chuene says Bible classifying homosexuality as 'unnatural' was a 'big mistake'

Actress Rami Chuene has joined hundreds of social media users who have slammed people using the Bible to label homosexuality as "unnatural" and a "sin". This after 1Magic's Cheeky Palate reignited the age-old debate.

Phat Joe, host of the new show, brought up the topic of homosexuality for his dinner guests to discuss over a meal. His guests included pastor Gerry Rantseli-Elsdon, sangoma Gogo Dineo, author Nobuntu Websta, author Joshua Maponga and musician Zwai Bala.

Some Christians are openly homophobic owing to their interpretation of scriptures found in the Bible, which in their religion gives authority as the word of God.

This was dissected on the show, and tweeps believed some comments were homophobic. While the dinner guests gave their two cents on the matter, it was pastor Gerry who caught the most fire on Twitter for her comments.