Rami Chuene says Bible classifying homosexuality as 'unnatural' was a 'big mistake'
Actress Rami Chuene has joined hundreds of social media users who have slammed people using the Bible to label homosexuality as "unnatural" and a "sin". This after 1Magic's Cheeky Palate reignited the age-old debate.
Phat Joe, host of the new show, brought up the topic of homosexuality for his dinner guests to discuss over a meal. His guests included pastor Gerry Rantseli-Elsdon, sangoma Gogo Dineo, author Nobuntu Websta, author Joshua Maponga and musician Zwai Bala.
Some Christians are openly homophobic owing to their interpretation of scriptures found in the Bible, which in their religion gives authority as the word of God.
This was dissected on the show, and tweeps believed some comments were homophobic. While the dinner guests gave their two cents on the matter, it was pastor Gerry who caught the most fire on Twitter for her comments.
Speaking about how the Bible was clear about homosexuality being a sin, Gerry said the scriptures did not compromise, but added that a Christian's first commandment, despite the "clear" anti-homosexual stance, was to love.
"It is in the Bible. It is the word of God. The word is very specific, I know people argue about "is the Bible the word of God and ancient scriptures and, and?
"The reality of the word of God is that it has been proved, researched and approved as ancient scripture, and also disapproved by many over many centuries. People love to disapprove the word of God. The bottom line is that the word of God is very clear that homosexuality is a sin," she said.
At the time of publishing, Gerry had not responded to TshisaLIVE's request for comment about the backlash. The article will be updated should she respond.
Rami was one of many people who immediately slammed the narrative she felt Gerry's perspective was pushing.
However, unlike many tweeps who directly attacked Gerry, Rami focused her comments on the Bible itself. The outspoken actress said the Bible's first mistake was classifying homosexuality as "unnatural".
"Homosexuality has always been the easy target because it is the only natural thing classified as unnatural behavior in the Bible. And that’s the first mistake. A big mistake."
The actress went on to criticise people who "blindly" quote scriptures without having researched or at least found out the context (the time in history and political events at the time) in which the scriptures were written.
Read the rest of her tweets below.
Homosexuality has always been the easy target because it is the only natural thing classified as unnatural, labeled as a behavior in the Bible. And that’s the first mistake. A big mistake.— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) October 11, 2020
Do you have a problem with having “many gay people today”?— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) October 11, 2020
Leviticus 20:13 that you proudly declare with your chest was written to forbid something that was happening already. Leviticus means ‘and He called’ was a manual compiled by priests to be used as law to regulate & instill a particular way of living. Read, research, understand.— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) October 12, 2020