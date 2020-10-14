Costa vs Cass: DJ Speedsta apologises to Cassper Nyovest amid claims he 'overlooked his success'

DJ Speedsta has apologised to rapper Cassper Nyovest after Mufasa's fans accused him of “overlooking” the success of their idol's newly released album, Any Minute Now (AMN).

The DJ tweeted on Friday that Costa Titch's debut album is the "best album this year so far.”

“SA hip-hop is in good hands and you are carrying it! Keep going! Big up my G!," he said.