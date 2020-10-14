Costa vs Cass: DJ Speedsta apologises to Cassper Nyovest amid claims he 'overlooked his success'
DJ Speedsta has apologised to rapper Cassper Nyovest after Mufasa's fans accused him of “overlooking” the success of their idol's newly released album, Any Minute Now (AMN).
The DJ tweeted on Friday that Costa Titch's debut album is the "best album this year so far.”
“SA hip-hop is in good hands and you are carrying it! Keep going! Big up my G!," he said.
Congratulations on your Debut album @costatitchworld 💚💚 Best Album this year so far!!! 🔥🔥🔥SA Hip Hop is in good hands & YOU are carrying it, nobody else!!! Keep going!! Big up my G!! 💪🏾— DJ Speedsta (@speedstabro) October 9, 2020
Fans of Cassper Nyovest tagged him on the post and asked for his response.
In what many saw as a sub aimed at Speedsta, Cassper tweeted: “Hahaha!!! This is pure comedy! There's the preference, and then there's go bua m**ete nje".
Hahaha. This is pure comedy!!!!!! There's opinions, there's preference and then, there is go bua marete nje. Pick a struggle!!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 9, 2020
Speedsta tweeted Cass to apologise and said he had “mad love” for him.
I wasn’t trying to offend anybody nor was I sticking to the obvious BORING rules.— DJ Speedsta (@speedstabro) October 13, 2020
SA Hip hop is easy, if YOU GOT IT - it’s easy to make. Scorpion Kings don’t think too much about the music, Should be easy this thing 😘😘 Costa has a million hits, Independent ☺️
Costa’ credit everybody on the album, because everybody on his album HOT!!!!— DJ Speedsta (@speedstabro) October 13, 2020
Small, VERY SMALL EXAMPLE 😘 BEN FILLED THE CLUB UP (3 Days of Marketing) & he put the line up together easy because he produce all their stuff. Everybody performing there!
Do YOU know BEN?👀
Cassper denied he was talking about the DJ and said Speedsta should have picked up the phone and defused the situation.
“I wasn't talking about you, I was talking about Nota. Skang sogela Lesego (don't start with me). You have my number, you should have called me, but like you said, it's all love.
I wasn't talking about you, I was talking about Nota. Skang sogela Lesego. You have my number and you should've called me but like you said, it's all love. https://t.co/A64Bjf5kOi— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 13, 2020
But Cassper's fans didn't seem to buy the DJ's apology.
Cass said he has no beef with the DJ for sharing his opinion, but asked that his name not be dragged “into the mess.”
That's his opinion and I have no beef with it. He shouldn't drag my name into the mess. Say what you feel and stand by it.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 13, 2020
Speedsta seems to find himself in trouble with the country's big rappers lately.
Nasty C told Mac-G in an interview that the DJ is jealous of him and his success, after they got into a dispute over the song Bamm Bamm.
He said if he meant to criticise him constructively, he should have reached out and told him in person.
“You'd have the guts to tell it to my face if you really mean it. You call me and you tell me and not on social media. We're not that close anyway and I've never asked you for any advice and you're gonna go out there and act like I'm a kid who disappointed you. Who the f**k are you? I'm not doing this for you,” he said.