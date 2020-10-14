TshisaLIVE

Costa vs Cass: DJ Speedsta apologises to Cassper Nyovest amid claims he 'overlooked his success'

14 October 2020 - 11:34
Rapper Cassper Nyovest said he has no beef with DJ Speedsta.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

DJ Speedsta has apologised to rapper Cassper Nyovest after Mufasa's fans accused him of  “overlooking” the success of their idol's newly released album, Any Minute Now (AMN).

The DJ tweeted on Friday that Costa Titch's debut album is the "best album this year so far.”

“SA hip-hop is in good hands and you are carrying it! Keep going! Big up my G!," he said.

Fans of Cassper Nyovest tagged him on the post and asked for his response.

In what many saw as a sub aimed at Speedsta, Cassper tweeted: “Hahaha!!! This is pure comedy! There's the preference, and then there's go bua m**ete nje"

Speedsta tweeted Cass to apologise and said he had “mad love” for him.

Cassper denied he was talking about the DJ and said Speedsta should have picked up the phone and defused the situation.

“I wasn't talking about you, I was talking about Nota. Skang sogela Lesego (don't start with me). You have my number, you should have called me, but like you said, it's all love.

But Cassper's fans didn't seem to buy the DJ's apology.

Cass said he has no beef with the DJ for sharing his opinion, but asked that his name not be dragged “into the mess.”

Speedsta seems to find himself in trouble with the country's big rappers lately.

Nasty C told Mac-G in an interview that the DJ is jealous of him and his success, after they got into a dispute over the song Bamm Bamm.

He said if he meant to criticise him constructively, he should have reached out and told him in person.

“You'd have the guts to tell it to my face if you really mean it. You call me and you tell me and not on social media. We're not that close anyway and I've never asked you for any advice and you're gonna go out there and act like I'm a kid who disappointed you. Who the f**k are you? I'm not doing this for you,” he said.

