'He painted Julius Malema's twin, Juliet Malema' - Rasta dragged for Leanne Manas portrait

Even Leanne couldn't recognise the woman with a 'unique look'

15 October 2020 - 09:35
Rasta has done it again, only this time with a 'Leanne Manas' portrait.
Popular artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje's birthday present to TV presenter Leanne Manas has left many asking, “who's that lady”.

Leanne celebrated her birthday on Wednesday and Rasta wished her well with a portrait. Except the painting looked nothing like Leanne and social media users were quick to point that out.

Leanne thanked Rasta for the well wishes, even she couldn't recognise the woman with a “unique look”.

“Thank you so much, Rasta. I really enjoyed my birthday,” she wrote. “Who’s the lady in the picture? She’s got a very ... unique look. Love your work, sir.”

Taking to the comment section, tweeps dragged Rasta for his painting, with some suggesting he put his brush down and give this painting thing a rest.

One user even joked that it looked like it could be a painting of EFF leader Julius Malema's "twin sister".

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year about the backlash his paintings often get, Rasta said people were too quick to judge his works of art.

"People can't just wake up and say I must stop painting, that would kill me... Rather they say go change this or learn this and I'll improve."

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions to his latest painting:

