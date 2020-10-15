'He painted Julius Malema's twin, Juliet Malema' - Rasta dragged for Leanne Manas portrait
Even Leanne couldn't recognise the woman with a 'unique look'
Popular artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje's birthday present to TV presenter Leanne Manas has left many asking, “who's that lady”.
Leanne celebrated her birthday on Wednesday and Rasta wished her well with a portrait. Except the painting looked nothing like Leanne and social media users were quick to point that out.
Happy birthday @LeanneManas @MorningLiveSABC— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) October 14, 2020
Hope you enjoyed ☺ pic.twitter.com/ngbHCJWK7p
Leanne thanked Rasta for the well wishes, even she couldn't recognise the woman with a “unique look”.
“Thank you so much, Rasta. I really enjoyed my birthday,” she wrote. “Who’s the lady in the picture? She’s got a very ... unique look. Love your work, sir.”
Thank you so much Rasta - I really enjoyed my birthday!!— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) October 15, 2020
Who’s the lady in the picture?she’s got a very.... unique look🧐🥰 Love your work Sir! https://t.co/k1EJD6qkfW
Taking to the comment section, tweeps dragged Rasta for his painting, with some suggesting he put his brush down and give this painting thing a rest.
One user even joked that it looked like it could be a painting of EFF leader Julius Malema's "twin sister".
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year about the backlash his paintings often get, Rasta said people were too quick to judge his works of art.
"People can't just wake up and say I must stop painting, that would kill me... Rather they say go change this or learn this and I'll improve."
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions to his latest painting:
I think Rasta painted Julius Malema's twin here. Call her Juliet Malema 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3oQ24Hls4N— Amu (@AmuFloyd) October 15, 2020
Buy guys we can't allow Rasta to continue like this, the Hawks need to make a plan.. angeke phela... pic.twitter.com/LGWDRPBlS4— God's Favourite Drinker (@Kardie_M2) October 15, 2020
To those who are legal experts, is it possible to sue Rasta for this? 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xujR2g7pAv— Singayisusa Nanini 🇿🇦 (@JuriRatau) October 14, 2020
Leanne was like to... rasta pic.twitter.com/MuqIYwsB49— Cruise Queen 🔥🔥|👑Mak_G (@Da_MaK_G) October 15, 2020
When Leanne saw her own painting done by the impeccable, critically acclaimed Rasta: https://t.co/01DgvXuy38 pic.twitter.com/4CpALN2Nl4— Sbudda Luda Radebe (@EphraimSbudda) October 15, 2020