'He painted Julius Malema's twin, Juliet Malema' - Rasta dragged for Leanne Manas portrait

Taking to the comment section, tweeps dragged Rasta for his painting, with some suggesting he put his brush down and give this painting thing a rest.

One user even joked that it looked like it could be a painting of EFF leader Julius Malema's "twin sister".

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year about the backlash his paintings often get, Rasta said people were too quick to judge his works of art.

"People can't just wake up and say I must stop painting, that would kill me... Rather they say go change this or learn this and I'll improve."

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions to his latest painting: