IN MEMES | Pet snake & Maweni's witchcraft skills leave tweeps shaking!
From proud declarations that they can bewitch people to having snakes as pets, the two sangomas on Mzansi Magic's latest reality show Izangoma Zodumo left tweeps scared!
Mzansi Magic's latest reality show Izangoma Zodumo once again split Twitter on Wednesday as viewers couldn't decide if they love, hate or were plain scared of the pair.
The controversial reality show follows sangomas Prudence Thandiwe 'Ngwe' Magagule and Makgotso 'Maweni' Makopo as they juggle their calling, social lives, professional careers and their larger-than-life personalities. Viewers of the show have had a hard time agreeing to how they feel about the show and they have taken to social media to air their mixed reactions.
Singer Moonchild Sanelly was one of the viewers who was neither scared nor “put off” by the show. In fact, she took to Twitter to declare just how much she loves the show for portraying sangomas like the well-rounded humans they are.
"#izangomazodumo is lit and so realistic about people being people. Young and fun! If I was physically practising, I’d be the coolest. I’d definitely get backlash but I wouldn’t care just like now. I know rock and roll thwasaz. It’s just on TV now. Anyway ..." Moonchild tweeted.
Meanwhile, rapper Gigi Lamayne, who has also recently revealed that she has an ancestral calling and has been on a journey to learn more about her roots, took to Twitter to share her disapproval of the reality show.
She shared similar sentiments to those made by poet Ntsiki Mazwai last week.
“So wait, ancestors love and want the attention and clout on these TV shows? I’m sorry, maybe I don’t understand. I know there is awareness but then there is just plain clout. This is sacred. This must be treated with care and discretion. Thoughts? (Thread)”
“Then we find freak accidents happening because people saw something to do with vinegar on TV. Teach the youth that this gift is powerful. It’s valued. It’s discreet. It’s beautiful. I’m bewildered. Teach them to connect. This isn’t a glamorous life. It’s a spiritual one,” Gigi said.
Here are the rest of the reactions from Wednesday's night's episode:
@moflavadj @owenhannie @METROFMSA #izangomazodumo show is Pure garbage . It has nothing to do with being a Sangoma , these people that a flighted on the show are not even close on showing the pride of ubungoma as they claim to. Pure Disrespecting the craft. pic.twitter.com/DDnTCA6nGS— ICE TALI MAMBA (@ICE_TALI) October 15, 2020
I knew it was time to dip when I saw the pet snake— Akhona Daniel♡ (@Luthando_dutch) October 14, 2020
Ngigrand#izangomazodumo pic.twitter.com/H1MFcRHz1l
Boity is the only sangama I would tune in for.— Mzee West (@IamMzeewest) October 14, 2020
For now thanks but no thanks. #izangomazodumo pic.twitter.com/FidwwmasXd
#izangomazodumo— Kea The Entrepreneur👑 (@nompukeankolz) October 14, 2020
I guess it's not for me! The snake...! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zFBPrBCl2B
Yoooo 👵🏾 Maw*** is.....aiii let me tool🙅🏾♀️😭🙆🏾♀️ #izangomazodumo pic.twitter.com/Qzfty5epUA— @Lelohoney (@Lelohoney) October 14, 2020
#izangomazodumo I don't have a problem with the show...but the snake yhoo😭😭🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/Iw7kfeZZD7— Ofentse🇿🇦💯 (@KudumelaOfentse) October 14, 2020
#izangomazodumo— Witness Khangwelo (@Witness75715536) October 14, 2020
Haibo ain't you guys scared of tweeting about u Gogo Moweni🤔 pic.twitter.com/75yybJPrT1
Abathakathi are now given platform on TV to show the entire world what they do and be proud of that... Ay kunzima 🙆♂️#izangomazodumo pic.twitter.com/7rxj1z4gDi— BLACK_CHILD (@KingSfi73917413) October 14, 2020