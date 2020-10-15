IN MEMES | Pet snake & Maweni's witchcraft skills leave tweeps shaking!

Mzansi Magic's latest reality show Izangoma Zodumo once again split Twitter on Wednesday as viewers couldn't decide if they love, hate or were plain scared of the pair.

From proud declarations that they can bewitch people to having snakes as pets, the two sangomas on Mzansi Magic's latest reality show left tweeps feeling uneasy.

The controversial reality show follows sangomas Prudence Thandiwe 'Ngwe' Magagule and Makgotso 'Maweni' Makopo as they juggle their calling, social lives, professional careers and their larger-than-life personalities. Viewers of the show have had a hard time agreeing to how they feel about the show and they have taken to social media to air their mixed reactions.

Singer Moonchild Sanelly was one of the viewers who was neither scared nor “put off” by the show. In fact, she took to Twitter to declare just how much she loves the show for portraying sangomas like the well-rounded humans they are.

"#izangomazodumo is lit and so realistic about people being people. Young and fun! If I was physically practising, I’d be the coolest. I’d definitely get backlash but I wouldn’t care just like now. I know rock and roll thwasaz. It’s just on TV now. Anyway ..." Moonchild tweeted.

Meanwhile, rapper Gigi Lamayne, who has also recently revealed that she has an ancestral calling and has been on a journey to learn more about her roots, took to Twitter to share her disapproval of the reality show.

She shared similar sentiments to those made by poet Ntsiki Mazwai last week.