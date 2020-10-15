TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Pet snake & Maweni's witchcraft skills leave tweeps shaking!

From proud declarations that they can bewitch people to having snakes as pets, the two sangomas on Mzansi Magic's latest reality show Izangoma Zodumo left tweeps scared!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
15 October 2020 - 14:00
Izangoma Zodumo's Prudence Thandiwe 'Ngwe' Magagule and Makgotso 'Maweni' Makopo are sangomas with larger-than-life personalities.
Izangoma Zodumo's Prudence Thandiwe 'Ngwe' Magagule and Makgotso 'Maweni' Makopo are sangomas with larger-than-life personalities.
Image: Showmax

Mzansi Magic's latest reality show Izangoma Zodumo once again split Twitter on Wednesday as viewers couldn't decide if they love, hate or were plain scared of the pair.

From proud declarations that they can bewitch people to having snakes as pets, the two sangomas on Mzansi Magic's latest reality show left tweeps feeling uneasy. 

The controversial reality show follows sangomas Prudence Thandiwe 'Ngwe' Magagule and Makgotso 'Maweni' Makopo as they juggle their calling, social lives, professional careers and their larger-than-life personalities. Viewers of the show have had a hard time agreeing to how they feel about the show and they have taken to social media to air their mixed reactions.

Singer Moonchild Sanelly was one of the viewers who was neither scared nor “put off” by the show. In fact, she took to Twitter to declare just how much she loves the show for portraying sangomas like the well-rounded humans they are.

"#izangomazodumo is lit and so realistic about people being people. Young and fun! If I was physically practising, I’d be the coolest. I’d definitely get backlash but I wouldn’t care just like now. I know rock and roll thwasaz. It’s just on TV now. Anyway ..." Moonchild tweeted.

Meanwhile, rapper Gigi Lamayne, who has also recently revealed that she has an ancestral calling and has been on a journey to learn more about her roots, took to Twitter to share her disapproval of the reality show.

She shared similar sentiments to those made by poet Ntsiki Mazwai last week.

WATCH | Ntsiki on new sangoma show: 'Blacks hate themselves so much ... Wow'

"That show has just made everybody comfortable with disrespecting ubungoma"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

“So wait, ancestors love and want the attention and clout on these TV shows? I’m sorry, maybe I don’t understand. I know there is awareness but then there is just plain clout. This is sacred. This must be treated with care and discretion. Thoughts? (Thread)”

“Then we find freak accidents happening because people saw something to do with vinegar on TV. Teach the youth that this gift is powerful. It’s valued. It’s discreet. It’s beautiful. I’m bewildered. Teach them to connect. This isn’t a glamorous life. It’s a spiritual one,” Gigi said.

Here are the rest of the reactions from Wednesday's night's episode:

MORE

Mzansi Magic responds to criticism that new sangoma show 'disrespects African tradition'

"The show does not intend to mock and disrespect anyone's religion, spiritual practices or anyone practising Ubungoma."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'Ridiculing my culture': thousands sign petition to halt reality show 'Izangoma Zodumo'

DStv's new reality TV show 'Izangoma Zodumo' has received backlash, with thousands wanting it removed from screens.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

WATCH | Ntsiki on new sangoma show: 'Blacks hate themselves so much ... Wow'

"That show has just made everybody comfortable with disrespecting ubungoma"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Boity gets candid about living with ancestral gifts: Madlozi are hectic!

"The Dlozis will always disappoint you about the friends you thought were 'the ones'," Boity said
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Loyiso MacDonald of 'The Queen' opens up about how his divorce affected him TshisaLIVE
  2. Criselda Kananda lambastes Pick n Pay after floor manager calls a black man ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans finally get a sneak peek at Manaka Ranaka’s baby bump TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Uzalo' confirms Baby Cele and Siyabonga Shibe are leaving TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Zodwa Wabantu’s 35th birthday celebration TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...
X